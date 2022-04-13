"Dirt don't hurt" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s team ready for some action at Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s 2022 season has gone mostly under-the-radar. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver recorded his best result this season with a tenth place finish at the Auto Club 400.

With NASCAR mixing things up at Bristol Motor Speedway as the Food City Dirt Race makes a comeback for 2022, the team is confident going into the weekend.

The Harrisburg, North Carolina-based team took to Twitter to show their confidence and wrote:

"Dirt don’t hurt. We’ve got @IrishSpring on @StenhouseJr’s @kroger Racing Camaro for @BMSupdates and some great fans behind us! Let’s go play in some dirt!"

JTG Daugherty Racing is the brainchild of former advertising executive Tad Geschickter and his wife Jodi, along with former NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty.

The team made their debut at the 2009 Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. Fast-forward to the 2022 season, the team runs the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the Cup Series.

It remains to be seen if the team can turn their fortunes around at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s team showcases new livery for Dover International Speedway

JTG Daugherty Racing pulled the cover off Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s new livery, scheduled to debut at Dover International Speedway on May 1, 2022. The Memphis, Tennessee native will join forces with The Frozen Farmer, a women-owned creamery business.

Katey Evans, co-founder of The Frozen Farmer, acknowledged the partnership in a press release and said:

“Ricky’s passion for fitness and making healthy choices seems like a natural fit for The Frozen Farmer. I love that JTG Daugherty Racing is also a diverse, women-owned team. Two of our daughters started racing when they were five years old, so not only is racing a big part of who we are as a family, but teaching our girls about equality and diversity within the sport is a personal passion too.”

The No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will be seen racing in the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover International Speedway, driven by Stenhouse Jr., on May 1, 2022.

