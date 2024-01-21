“Don’t feel bad for us” - Matt DiBenedetto gives an update on his 2024 NASCAR plans amid sponsorship trouble

Matt DiBenedetto’s NASCAR journey in the 2024 race season will not be without challenges. Via a video message on social media, DiBenedetto revealed that his promising sponsorship agreement fell through, and explained the reasons behind the delays in announcing his plans for the 2024 season.

In the video, DiBenedetto reassured fans that after this upset everything was alright. He said:

"Don't feel bad for us. There's nothing to feel bad about in my life. We live a wonderful life."

Expand Tweet

DiBenedetto also expressed optimism, asserting that everything will unfold exactly as it was meant to:

"We had a sponsor deal that we had to decide to pull the plug on and move forward from. So, unfortunate circumstances, but hey it’s all good. Everything will work out exactly how it’s supposed to."

This hurdle followed DiBenedetto’s run with Rackley W.A.R. in the Truck Series for over two seasons, after the team decided to remove him from its roster.

Despite this, DiBenedetto urged fans not to feel pity for him, as the situation was just a small bit of the complicated world of NASCAR. He thanked them for their support and apologized for the uncertainty.

Matt DiBenedetto faces another challenge as he attempts to secure a ride for 2024 in the middle of the NASCAR sponsorship environment. It remains to be seen if a new announcement will be made in the weeks ahead.

Matt DiBenedetto reacts to his Rackley W.A.R. replacement

Matt DiBenedetto was left disappointed after learning that Rackley W.A.R. had replaced him in the N.25 truck for the last three races of the 20223 NASCAR Craftsman Truck series season.

Matt DiBenedetto thanked his fans, NASCAR and the Craftsman Series for their support, while also discussing his love for racing. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"No words can express the disappointment I’m feeling right now and also not being able to finish the season out. I really want to thank my fans for always being there for me, it means the world to me and I’ll always be there for you. Thank you NASCAR and Craftsman for such an awesome series that I love competing in with all my heart! Working on 2024 and will update you all soon!"

Expand Tweet