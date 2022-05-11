"Easy for us to take our freedom for granted" - Josh Bilicki to run Ukrainian flag scheme at Kansas Speedway in support of ongoing humanitarian efforts

Spire Motorsports driver Josh Bilicki will be taking a stand for a noble cause at this weekend's Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be sporting the colors of the Ukrainian flag on his car this Sunday to show his support towards the humanitarian efforts in the war-stricken country.

Bilicki will also be carrying the insignia of the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council (UACC) on the hood of his car. Along with the insignia, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin native will also sport 'Slava Ukraini' on the doors and rear fenders of his car.

The phrase translates to 'Glory to Ukraine' and will act as a reminder for the natives of the country to never give up.

The 26-year-old explained why he felt the need to represent Ukraine:

“As I prepare for this weekend’s race in Kansas, there are civilian men and women defending their freedom and lives on the other side of the world in Ukraine. It’s easy for us to take our freedom for granted, which allows us to enjoy life, liberty and do what we love.

"The UACC’s mission is to provide support for Ukrainian civilian men and women, who often don’t have the equipment they need to protect themselves in their struggle for freedom."

Founded by Ukrainian Freedom Fighters who immigrated to America over fifty years ago, the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council (UACC) is an organization whose primary goal is to provide support to Ukrainian Civil Defense units. They procure and ship body armor and helmets to the Ukraine.

Oksana Tscherepenko, Vice President of UACC, elaborated on their mission and said:

“After receiving a license from the U.S. State Department, the UACC purchased gear and received incredibly generous donations from individuals, law enforcement agencies, and state national guards, allowing us to ship an abundance of ballistic gear including helmets, vests and plates. One hundred percent of that gear is delivered to civilians in Ukraine who need it the most.”

Josh Bilicki's performance at the Mahindra ROXOR 200 at Darlington Raceway

Josh Bilicki finished in 28th place in last weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 'The Lady in Black.' The 26-year-old drove the #44 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing.

Josh Bilicki @joshbilicki P28 does not tell the whole story after today! Top 20 speed all race but had two rear tires go flat and lost a total of four laps throughout the race. Battled hard, passed the leaders, got a few lucky-dogs and eventually got back on the lead lap with two laps to go. P28 does not tell the whole story after today! Top 20 speed all race but had two rear tires go flat and lost a total of four laps throughout the race. Battled hard, passed the leaders, got a few lucky-dogs and eventually got back on the lead lap with two laps to go. https://t.co/xZnDGR3QMb

Catch Josh Bilicki racing this weekend at AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

