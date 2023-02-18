'Emotional' Travis Pastrana was supported by Ken Block's family during Daytona 500 qualifiers

After posting the second fastest qualifying speed in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Travis Pastrana confirmed his first appearance in Sunday’s Daytona 500. It would also be his first in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The motorsports icon will be seen driving the #67 Toyota Camry with 23XI Racing at Daytona International Speedway.

For Pastrana and his #23 XI Racing team, it was more than just a celebration as he got to embrace and cherish the moment with the family of his late friend Ken Block. After qualifying, he got out of his car and made his way over to Block’s family, who came just to support him during the qualifiers.

Although Ken Block never raced in NASCAR, his impact on motorsport and his friendship with Travis Pastrana could not be ignored. Both competed in rallying and rallycross. Pastrana paid tribute to his friend with a special livery in at the Nitro Rallycross round in Circuit Trois-Rivieres, Nitro Rallycross, which Pastrana oversees.

During the post-race interview, speaking about Block’s family, Pastrana said:

“Ken’s wife Lucy and two of his kids came down. They watched their first NASCAR qualifying. They came out, flew out this morning. They’re flying back tomorrow morning. They just wanted to be here to support.”

He continued:

“For me, I was pretty emotional at the end of this, just that they came out for me. Everything that I’m able to do right now, the pavement experience, is because Ken Block was able to build a sport around having fun, sliding cars, to allow me to be part of that series, to build rally the way it is, I’m forever thankful. Could not be more thankful and happy that his family is here.”

“I am so very fortunate to be here” – Travis Pastrana on his Daytona 500 debut

Travis Pastrana is a versatile action sports star with a rich background in motocross and rally racing. Speaking about his Daytona 500 debut, Pastrana said that he feels very lucky to have made his appearance in The Great American Race.

“I am so very fortunate to be here. This is something that’s not about the money. It’s not about anything. It’s just about trying to be a part of the 'Great American Race' and to have an opportunity to qualify with such a great team and to be brought on with so many people around me that are helping me to do the best that I absolutely possibly can. At the end of the day, we’re in it to do the best that we can.”

Catch Travis Pastrana in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19 when he will start from the 40th starting position on the 40-car field.

