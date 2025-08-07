Erin Blaney shows off her “cutie set” of yellow dress in latest IG story

Erin Blaney, one of two sisters of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, showcased her “cutie set” in a new Instagram story. The entrepreneur and social media influencer wore a yellow outfit with red polka dots, paired with a woven-style bag and brown flats.

Outside the social media space, Blaney is a Community Development Specialist at Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina. The 28-year-old previously held an executive director role at her brother's family foundation after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Human Environmental Science from the University of Alabama.

In an Instagram story, Erin Blaney, daughter of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, shared her yellow outfit with a caption that read:

“Showing you my cutie set.”

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Blaney’s choice of Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” as the soundtrack complemented her yellow look, adding a bright and summery touch to the post. However, she offered no further details about her plans or errands for the day.

As Erin brightened her social media feed, her brother, Ryan Blaney, will be racing for 90 laps at Watkins Glen International in New York on Sunday. The #12 Team Penske driver came off a fourth-place finish at Iowa Speedway last week, marking his eighth top-5 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, to go along with one win (Nashville Superspeedway) and 11 top-10s. On the flip side, he had the most DNFs so far at seven.

Erin Blaney complements her sister-in-law's bikini picture from honeymoon trip

In April this year, Erin Blaney complemented Gianna Tulio's social media update from the latter's honeymoon trip. Blaney playfully commented that she wanted to be just like her sister-in-law when she grows up.

The 28-year-old social media influencer and philanthropist wrote:

“I’m gonna submit a petition to be you when I grow up.”

Erin Blaney's comment on Gianna Tulio's Instagram post - Source: @giannatulio on IG

The lighthearted exchange took place during NASCAR’s mid-season break over Easter, between the Bristol and Talladega race weekends. Tulio and Ryan Blaney had traveled to Jade Mountain in St. Lucia to celebrate their wedding with a delayed honeymoon. The pair tied the knot in a winter-themed ceremony in Aspen, Colorado, last December, following five years of being in a relationship.

Erin Blaney was part of the wedding as a bridesmaid, while NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace, longtime friends of her brother Ryan, served as groomsmen. The guest list also featured several other well-known names from the stock car racing series, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daniel Hemric, and Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric.

As for her personal life, Erin prefers to keep her dating status private. She was last publicly linked to #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, though reports suggest they split last year. Speculation pointed to a variety of possible reasons, including her brother edging Byron in the 2023 Championship 4 fight at Phoenix Raceway.

For now, Erin continues to share glimpses of her style with her followers (31,000 on Instagram). One of her recent outfit posts featured a light pink floral dress, a tan handbag, and brown ballet flats.

