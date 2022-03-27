"If HMS had done it Nascar would say it was justified" - Fans react to penalties on RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing were the recipients of the biggest penalties so far in the 2022 NASCAR season. The North Carolina-based team received L2 level penalties for the modification of a single source supplied part.

Crew chief Matt McCall has been fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four races.

The penalty falls under sections 14.1 and 14.5 under the NASCAR Rulebook and has stripped both the driver and owner of 100 points each. The team will also be stripped of 10 playoff points if they manage to make the cut.

In addition to the points penalties, Matt McCall, crew chief for RFK Racing, has been suspended for 4 races with a $100,000 fine. The team has decided to appeal the rulings and a three-person panel is set to consider the appeal at a future date.

The reaction from fans to the controversy was mixed, as many replied to the official handle's tweet.

One user was quick to point out the current Hendrick Motorsport favoritism that is felt not only by fans but team owners and wrote:

“Wow and they still sucked. I don’t get the playoff point thing since that affects every round of the playoffs. If HMS had done it Nascar would say it was justified for some reason.”

Another like-minded fan replied to the same tweet and wrote:

“Thats my biggest issue is if Hendrick did it nothing would come of it. They have literally had more horsepower then all of the rest of the teams since last year and NASCAR finds 0 wrong.”

One fan defended the decision and said teams were warned of harsher penalties this season and wrote:

“Fans have been screaming for harsher penalties for years well here you go. Now a win really just gets him into the playoffs and that’s it”

One fan was quick to lay the blame on Keselowski as well, writing:

“Let’s see. Who’s part owner of this team? Oh yeah the dude driving the car that will claim he knew nothing about it.”

Keselowski looks forward to first NASCAR road course outing

Even after major disappointments, Brad Keselowski seems to be positive going into today's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix. The 38-year-old qualified in 26th place for the race today at 3:30 pm EST but aims to get through the pack once the green flag drops.

