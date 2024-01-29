"Forget the 17 years in Formula 1. I'm a NASCAR driver now" - Jenson Button on his rising popularity among stock car racing fans

Former F1 champion Jenson Button, who recently bagged a podium finish at the 2024 Rolex Daytona 24 Hours, is relishing his time in the States. He also observed a surge in popularity among stock car racing fans during his visit, attributing it to his part-time NASCAR drives.

Button made his NASCAR debut last season at the Circuit of the Americas, driving the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. He returned for his second outing at the inaugural Chicago Street Race and made his final appearance in the Indianapolis Road Course Race. He achieved his best finish of 18th at Chicago.

During his recent visit to Daytona, Jenson Button acknowledged his rise in popularity among NASCAR fans. He admitted that he had signed more autographs on pictures of his #15 Ford Mustang than pictures from his F1 days. The 44-year-old spent 17 years in F1, which includes a title-winning campaign with Brawn GP in 2009.

"Forget the 17 years in Formula 1. I'm a NASCAR driver now," he was quoted as saying by Frontstretch.

Expand Tweet

Jenson Button also credited his rise in popularity to his participation in the Garage 56 initiative with NASCAR. He was teamed up with seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller for the 2023 Le Mans 24-hour race.

"It’s funny actually. Half of the fans who ask for a picture will have a photo of me in a NASCAR. Which is kinda cool. I think the NASCAR stuff, I did couple of races and they might have noticed me, but it’s mostly the Garage 56, because they respect us for taking it to Europe – so I get a lot of love," he told motorsports.com.

"The other half of the time, it’s F1 photos or this car."

The Brit wrapped up his time in America with a podium finish in the top class at the Rolex 24 and is gearing up for his WEC season.

Jenson Button discloses reasons behind not returning to Chicago Street race in 2024

The former F1 champion was one of the marquee drivers participating in the inaugural edition of the Chicago Street race. He lined up eighth and took home a 21st-place finish.

Jenson Button recently stated that he was forced to miss the second edition of the Chicago race due to his busy broadcast schedule with Sky Sports. He mentioned that Mobil 1 had offered a competitive ride but he had to turn down the offer.

“I was asked to do a race this year in a really good car, but I just can’t. There’s so much racing to be done and I’m also doing TV work with Sky still, and things with other sponsors, so it’s enough this year,” he told motorsports.com.

“If they still want to have me! Mobil 1 offered me the drive this year, so they’re looking for other options, but I couldn’t do the one they offered me [Chicago] as I’m at the British Grand Prix.”