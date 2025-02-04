NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently took to her story and shared an adorable picture of her son taking a nap. She mentioned it as one of the sweetest moments of having kids.

Born in Marianna, Pennsylvania Paige Muniz met her husband, Frankie Muniz, in February 2016 while he was establishing a career in stock car racing. After dating for nearly two years the couple got engaged in 2018. They tied the knot on February 20, 2020, and welcomed their first child, Mauz Mosley, in 2021.

In her latest story, Paige Muniz shared an image of her son Mauz while he was napping. She captured the wholesome moment and wrote a heartwarming caption:

"they're so sweet when they sleep."

Paige Muniz shared a wholesome moment of her son Mauz (Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram)

Previously, Frankie Muniz's wife shared her three-year-old son's most adorable personality trait. She highlighted that her son's favorite treat is the bread and shared a carousel of images of Mauz eating his favorite treat. Paige captioned the post:

“Mauz eating bread will always be my absolutely favorite spot of his personality. The hilarious sounds he made, how he’d test the texture. Never got around to making that bread book but, this might be my sign.”

Before meeting Franksuccessfulie Muniz, Paige had a successful career as a professional model. She gained recognition in the industry after winning the 2013 Miss Classix Kumite title. Later, she transitioned into the sports industry and, became a sports representative for the golf network.

Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shared hilarious moments with her son on her IG

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife is known for sharing behind-the-racetrack moments of the Muniz family on her social media. In January, she hilariously promoted a healthy eating habit for her son.

Paige took her son's favorite soft toy sloth named 'Ah' and deconstructed it, removing all the material from the inside. She later explained to her son that the toy was not feeling well because it did not eat his veggies.

“Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?” wrote Paige Muniz.

In a follow-up instance, Paige hilariously revealed that she convinced her son Mauz to help her select a dress for the Barrett Jackson auction night in Scottsdale. She took to her Instagram and highlighted that she offered snacks to her son in exchange for helping her find a suitable dress for the night.

“Moe wanted to go walk around and get snacks…so he’s going to help me find a dress for the festivities to kick off Barrett Jackson next week,” wrote Paige Muniz.

Frankie Muniz will begin his first full-time season in the Truck Series from the Fresh From Florida 250 race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025, driving the #33 Ford truck for Reaume Brothers Racing.

