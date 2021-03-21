Hailee Deegan shows improvement at Atlanta, looks forward to Bristol Dirt Race

While Hailee Deegan fans were probably hoping for more during her rookie season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, she is steadily improving race by race. After a 21st-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where she managed to stay out of trouble for the entire race, things are starting to look up for the young driver.

Chaos at the end of Stage 1! @BrandonJonesRac spins and collects multiple cars on the backstretch at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/I2Goi8kAFL — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 20, 2021

The next race on the schedule is the Bristol dirt event, which could act as an equalizer for Hailee Deegan. If Deegan can stay out of trouble next week at Bristol, she could come away with her best finish of the year. While her fans want her to win, a top-10 finish would feel like a victory for the young driver and her team.

Hailee Deegan moved up to the Camping World Truck Series in 2021, where she started things off with a 24th-place finish at Daytona. She followed that up with a 28th-place finish at the Daytona Road Course, which moved her from 25th to 23rd in points. Unfortunatley, that wouldn't last as she would drop to 29th in the standings after a 28th-place finish at Las Vegas.

Hailee Deegan excited about Bristol Dirt Race

Hailee Deegan has a chance to make some noise at the upcoming Bristol Dirt Race, which could serve as a boost for her. Whether she is able to capitalize on her dirt-track experience will depend on how comfortable she is, but Deegan has a chance going into next week's race.

This one belongs to Rowdy! @KyleBusch captures another 🏁 at @amsupdates! pic.twitter.com/8oCkoCjUYB — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 20, 2021

Hailee Deegan might be struggling to find her footing in the Camping World Truck Series, but she will likely improve as time goes on. If you look at her stats in every series she has competed in, you will notice she steadily improves as time goes on. All she has to do now is overcome this learning curve and slowly put together good finishes.