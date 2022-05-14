"He got engaged and his year’s gone downhill" - Ryan Blaney jokes at Bubba Wallace Jr.'s expense only to apologize immediately

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has seen friendly banter and jokes between drivers get them into pretty serious trouble, with Ryan Blaney the newest driver to measure his words.

It is no secret that 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. has had a dismal Cup Series campaign so far this year. Wallace Jr. managed to get himself in a position to win the Daytona 500 at the start of the season, but narrowly missed out and finished in second place. Since then, the results have spiraled out of control as he has finished well outside the top fifteen on most occasions.

The 23XI Racing crew also hit a low point when a wheel came off Wallace Jr.'s car in Austin, followed by both drivers being unable to even finish in the last few races.

Ryan Blaney spoke about his friend Wallace Jr.'s results as a guest on NASCAR Race Hub recently. The Team Penske driver attempted to answer host Kaitlyn Vincie in humorous fashion when asked about Bubba's year and said:

“Well, you know, I don’t know. He got engaged and his year’s gone downhill."

A shocked Vincie covered her mouth in return for Blaney's response as the 28-year-old realized he had maybe over-stepped the line, and quickly added:

“Just kidding. I’m just kidding. I think his year has been pretty decent so far. He’s run really good. He almost won the (Daytona) 500. He had a shot to win Talladega and I think the other tracks are going to come to him. So I think he’s had a pretty good year on track. I’m sorry for saying that, I really am. Mainly to Amanda. Not to Bubba.”

It is notable, however, that Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first NASCAR Cup Series race after he announced his engagement to Amanda Carter. The odds of her bringing good luck to Wallace Jr. could also be argued upon.

Watch Ryan Blaney congratulate Joey Logano on his win at Darlington

Team Penske's Joey Logano saw the checkered flag in P1 during last weekend's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after a last lap drama ensued between him and William Byron. The #22 Ford Mustang driver bumped Hendrick Motorsports' Byron as both of them were about to take the white flag, causing the latter to crash and finish out of the top-10.

Ryan Blaney, Logano's teammate at Team Penske, was seen congratulating him after the race. Many fans conspired about Blaney not being happy about the way Logano raced Byron. It remains to be seen how the Hendrick Motorsports driver will retaliate against Logano at Kansas Speedway this Sunday.

