“He’s probably very thankful”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes a clear statement on Bubba Wallace’s playoff stress

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflected upon Bubba Wallace's playoff pressure and how 'relieved' he must be after winning the Brickyard 400. He suggested that Wallace probably wishes he'd won a race 'months ago.'Wallace has had a rather inconsistent season so far. The #23 Toyota driver would show flashes of speed and secure consecutive top-10s, but then follow it up with a string of mediocre outings. His six DNFs don't help his case either, as he looks at yet another year around the playoff bubble.His Brickyard outing was initially overshadowed by JGR's Chase Briscoe and Hendrick Motorsports' Austin Cindric, but the Alabama native gained control late into the race and held his spot till the checkered flag, battling low fuel and a pair of overtime restarts. During the post-race segment, Earnhardt advised Wallace to 'soak it all in' and 'enjoy every second.'In the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt shared his thoughts on Wallace's breakthrough win, saying,&quot;He's relieved that he doesn't have to race all the way to, he was in Daytona, I think last year sitting there, man, am I gonna make it? I'm not gonna make it. He's been in that situation. You got points to get, but what If somebody's up there that could win and you got to be up there to try to defend that.&quot;&quot;He's probably very thankful that he's not got to worry about that anymore, like any other race car driver or anybody else thats competitive. He's probably going 'damn. I wish I would have won this race months ago,'&quot; he added.After missing out on the playoffs last year, Bubba Wallace can now focus on making a deep playoff run and hopefully put up consistent results. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass echoed the sentiment in his Brickyard race recap.&quot;It's just a great feeling&quot;: 23XI Racing President shares relief on Bubba Wallace's playoff berth23XI Racing President Steve lauletta shed light on Bubba Wallace's constant stress of fighting over the playoff bubble. Before the Brickyard win, Wallace was on the brink of elimination and faced mounting pressure from Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Ryan Preece, who was looking to knock him out.Now, with his playoff spot secured, Wallace currently ranks ninth in the playoff standings. Reflecting upon the same, Lauletta had this to say. &quot;It's just a great feeling to get that life on the bubble over for Bubba, which we've been living through the last several years, and know that we're in the playoffs, and we can focus forward.”23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta comments on Bubba Wallace's Brickyard win. Source: @X/ SiriusXM NASCAR RadioUp next, Bubba Wallace heads to Iowa Speedway for his 23rd start of the regular season. Scheduled for Sunday, August 3, the 350-lap event will be broadcast on USA and HBO Max at 3:30 PM ET.