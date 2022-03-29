How did Kyle Larson perform at NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas?

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has had a few rough races over the past three weekends. The Hendrick Motorsports driver retired from two races before finishing in 29th position last weekend in Austin, Texas.

The driver was at the top of the points table at one point in the season. However, after the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, he sits in 16th place with 149 points to his name.

Larson's teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott had much better results as both the drivers finished in second and fourth place, respectively. Bowman challenged for the race win at one point during overtime, but was beaten to the line by Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing.

Larson will look to perform well at Richmond Raceway in Virginia to have a good showing in the Toyota Owners 400.

Kyle Larson's outing at COTA hampered by late restart

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has been on a run of poor finishes over the past few weeks.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver did not have a positive weekend last Sunday at the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix due to a crash during one of the restarts.

Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Larson were all involved in a wreck on turn one of the FIA grade-1 track in Austin, Texas.

The 29-year-old driver takes up 16th place on the points table with 149 points after his 29th place finish at the Circuit of the Americas. Larson secured a second-place finish in Las Vegas at the Pennzoil 400, and since then his luck has turned for the worse.

He will be looking to bounce back into the game in Virginia at the Toyota Owners 400 this coming weekend. The event is set to take place on April 3 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

