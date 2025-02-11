How many cars are participating in the 2025 Daytona 500? A look at NASCAR’s season opener

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place on 16th February 2025, following the Speedweek which includes the Cup Series Qualifying and the Duel at the Daytona races that will take place on February 12th and February 13th, respectively which will set the starting order for the 'Great American Race'.

Based on an official entry list released by NASCAR on Monday, 45 drivers will attempt to make it to one of the 40 starting positions available for the race at the Daytona International Speedway. 36 of the 45 drivers are chartered drivers, including the likes of Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe, and more, who will prove themselves in qualifying to set the order on the grid. They all, however, will have a guaranteed spot at the Daytona 500.

Trending

The nine other drivers fall under the 'open' category and will be striving for the four remaining spots on the grid. Open drivers include Jimmie Johnson driving his team, Legacy Motor Club's #84 car, Martin Truex Jr. in Tricon Garage's #56, as well as Justin Allgaier in JR Motorsports' first-ever Cup Charter, the #40 Chevy. Along with the 36 drivers, these nine will also take part in the qualifying on Wednesday, where the top two of the open drivers will secure their spot on the grid.

The last two spots will be based on the Duel races on Thursday, where five of the drivers will race in Duel 1, and four will participate in Duel 2. The two fastest drivers of Thursday's races and the two fastest of Wednesday's race will make up the final four of the Daytona 500 grid.

One of the other non-chartered drivers is four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who is driving Trackhouse Racing's #91. Even though Castroneves will attempt to qualify in the race like his eight fellow open drivers, NASCAR has introduced the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) for the 2025 season that allows world-class drivers to secure their spot on the grid in races with more than 40 entries.

To qualify for this provisional, teams must make a request 90 days in advance, which Trackhouse Racing has done, and Castroneves has been approved. If Castroneves doesn't make it to the final four spots that are reserved for the open drivers, the starting grid for the Daytona 500 will be expanded to 41 drivers to accommodate him.

However, drivers who race under the OEP cannot take home any prize money, or receive any points, but if they win, they will qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race. If Helio Castroneves makes it to the grid by being one of the final four at the end of qualifying, he won't drive under the OEP, allowing him to score points for Trackhouse Racing, as well as take home any prize money.

Daytona 500 open driver Corey LaJoie does not like the Open Exemption Provisional

Corey LaJoie walks to drivers introductions before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

In conversation with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Corey LaJoie, who will be driving Rick Ware Racing's #01 Ford, gave his thoughts on the provisional that will allow Helio Castroneves a spot on the grid regardless of his qualifying performance. LaJoie argues that drivers like Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. who are Cup Series Champions should also be guaranteed a spot on the grid.

When asked about what he thinks about the rule, the RWR driver said:

"It doesn't matter what I think. I don't like it but it doesn't matter. I think having Helio part of the Daytona 500 is a huge draw. He's a world renowned race car driver but so is Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson. Those guys are past champions so, I would almost like to see that rule adjusted. If there's one spot and there's a priority to who NASCAR feels like deserves a spot, but if it's past champions, be it MTJ or Jimmie Johnson, those guys are Hall of Famers. Those guys should get at least a spot made for them in addition to somebody that's coming for their first race."

Expand Tweet

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, at 2:30 PM ET, and will be broadcast on Fox Sports, with radio coverage by SiriusXM and Motor Radio Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"