How do NASCAR All-Star heat races work? Explained

NASCAR returns to one of its most storied venues for the third consecutive All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The 2025 edition will feature events across four days during the 41st All-Star weekend. The main event will be preceded by heat races on May 17, which will decide the starting lineup for Sunday's $1 million showdown. But how do these sprint-style qualifiers work at a track where overtaking is notoriously tough?

Unlike regular Cup Series races, the All-Star Race is a non-point exhibition event. The Saturday night heats will determine track position for the race and provide teams with valuable data ahead of Sunday's 250-lap All-Star Race. This year, the field will be split based on qualifying results, with drivers ranked in odd-numbered positions running in Heat 1 and those in even-numbered positions competing in Heat 2.

Joey Logano (22) takes the checkered flag during the 2024 NASCAR All-Star race. Source: Imagn

Each heat will be 75 laps long at the North Wilkesboro short track, with a caution after 30 Laps. The Heats will begin after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, Window World 250, with Heat One scheduled at 5:20 p.m. ET and Heat 2 at 6:15 p.m. ET. The results from Heat 1 will set the inside row, while those from Heat 2 will set the outside. The driver who wins Heat 1 earns pole position.

What makes NASCAR All-Star heat races unique?

Unlike Cup Series races with long-run pace and pit strategy, the All-Star heat races are flat-out sprints from the green flag. Despite no championship points being on the line, starting up front for the All-Star Race drastically improves one's shot at the million-dollar prize, especially on a tight, low-grip short track like North Wilkesboro.

Other quirks of the heat races include their fixed format, promoter's cautions, no stages, and no mandatory pit stops. Teams will use Goodyear's high-wear option (soft) tires at the North Wilkesboro All-Star race this weekend, which they have already used at Bowman Gray and Martinsville earlier this year. Since overtaking is challenging on the abrasive surface of the 62.5-miler, securing a good grid spot through the heat is crucial.

New Goodyear tires during the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

This format also implies that weather plays a huge role. In 2023, a washed-out Saturday meant the heat races were canceled, forcing NASCAR to set the lineup via qualifying alone. However, in years when the weather holds, the heats often deliver some of the most thrilling short-track action of the season.

Manufacturer Showdown and Open Heat bring more drama to the All-Star Weekend

NASCAR's 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Source: Imagn

While the main field for the All-Star Race is locked, those not yet eligible must race their way in during the All-Star Open, a precursor event also held on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET. This year, the Open format has been tweaked into a two-segment race. The winner of each segment secures a spot in the Sunday finale, and one more driver is added via fan vote.

NASCAR has also introduced the Manufacturer Showdown, replacing the Pit Crew Challenge as a Saturday spectacle. Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota drivers are grouped into three heat-like runs based on their manufacturer. The best-performing camp earns a $100,000 bonus and bragging rights. Although this event doesn't affect Sunday's lineup, it fosters intra-manufacturer competition.

The Saturday night Heats and the Truck Series race create a packed, action-heavy schedule for the All-Star Race weekend.

Joey Logano won the All-Star Race in 2024, while Ty Gibbs took the checkered flag in the All-Star Open.

