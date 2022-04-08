"I already hate her boyfriend" - Joey Logano jokes about being a protective dad to his daughter

NASCAR veteran and father-of-three Joey Logano admitted that he has a busy schedule throughout the week as he revealed the arrival of their daughter Emilia the day after his race in Los Angeles.

Logano's wife Brittany spoke to People magazine about how Emilia has been their easiest-to deal with-baby and said:

“So far, Emilia has been the easiest baby, I don’t know if that’s because she’s our third one and we are a lot calmer, but yeah, she’s just a really good baby. She sleeps and, most of the time, she’s quiet. I mean, her little cries are still cute.”

Joey Logano @joeylogano

“3 for Dale”… Future



See the Full Reveal Gender Reveal Video here - Make it “Logano Party of 5”! We’re having a GIRL!“3 for Dale”… Future #GirlDad See the Full Reveal Gender Reveal Video here - m.youtube.com/watch?v=cCGVZ-… Make it “Logano Party of 5”! We’re having a GIRL! 💗 “3 for Dale”… Future #GirlDad See the Full Reveal Gender Reveal Video here - m.youtube.com/watch?v=cCGVZ-… https://t.co/d7IjtZZdVH

Meanwhile, Joey Logano has already taken up protective-dad-duties, and said:

“I could tell it’s going to be very different already, I already hate her boyfriend.”

The Team Penske driver is aiming for another win at Martinsville Speedway this Sunday. Logano also announced that he would be returning to the Camping World Truck Series for Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Joey Logano to race for David Gilliland Racing in the Camping World Truck Series

The 31-year-old NASCAR veteran kicked off the 2022 Cup Series season in spectacular fashion, winning the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum. Since his first win, Logano has not had an especially exciting season.

He currently sits in the Cup Series points table with a total of 215 points so far.

Logano is set to drive in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for David Gilliland Racing. The 2018 Cup Series champion will be behind the wheel of the No. 54 Planet Fitness Ford F-150 in the Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 goes live this Saturday at 07:30 p.m. EST. Also, watch out for the Pinty's Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway along with the Food City Dirt Race on April 16th and 17th, respectively.

