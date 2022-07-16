"I don’t want it to always be a track I don’t like" - Ross Chastain aims to turn his fortunes around at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain has certainly been one driver that has made headlines this season. Driving for Trackhouse Racing, a new team also making waves in the NASCAR community with its unconventional and successful approach to racing, the team and driver seem to be a perfect match for each other.

As the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season heads into its last legs, the teams and drivers gear up to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Ambetter 301. The 301-lap-long race will see Trackhouse Racing drivers Chastain and Daniel Suarez, both of whom have visited the victory lane this season, race on the 1-mile-long speedway.

Chastain elaborated on what he thought of 'The Magic Mile' and his past performances on the plate track while keeping an optimistic approach for Sunday. He said:

“I am more optimistic about it. We’ve worked at and I’ve worked at it myself. Just because I don’t care for it and I haven’t run good there, doesn’t mean that I don’t want to run good there. It’s actually higher on the list than a lot of tracks to run good because I want to turn that around. I don’t want it to always be a track I don’t like. Almost more effort has went into New Hampshire than others just because for me personally because I want to wrap my head around it.”

The #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has had a great 2022 Cup Series season with two trips to Victory Lane and multiple top-5 finishes. Chastain has made waves in the community with his no-holds-barred driving style, often coming to blows with others on track.

His reputation for such aggressive driving on track has worked against him in a few races now. He will be looking to turn that around this Sunday.

Ross Chastain's preparations ahead of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has had an explosive NASCAR Cup Series season so far in 2022. With seven races to go before the playoffs this year, teams and drivers are gearing up to prepare for the same.

The Alva, Florida native elaborated on how his preparations for the final showdown were going as he qualifies comfortably for the playoffs with two wins to his name. He said:

“Half of my preparation is what I’ve done. I’ve been in the playoffs in Trucks and Xfinity and made mistakes along the way in both of those when I didn’t need to. The other part is being open to experiencing it.”

Watch Ross Chastain take on 'The Magic Mile' this Sunday in the Ambetter 301 at 3:00 pm ET on the USA Network.

