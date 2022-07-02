"They’re in my head all the time" - Ross Chastain seeks balance after multiple incidents in 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain managed to keep a low profile last time out after making headlines in the Enjoy Illinois 300 last month. The 300-mile race at the World Wide technology Raceway was one of the many highs and lows of an emotional rollercoaster that Chastain went on in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season so far.

The Alva, Florida native clinched his first victory in the Cup Series in his debut year at Trackhouse Racing at the Circuit of the Americas this year. The 29-year-old later went on to solidify his team's as well as his efforts again by visiting Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway.

Things took a turn when the inaugural event at World Wide Technology Speedway saw him run into various drivers, causing him to apologize publicly post-race. With a decent top-five finish in the Ally 400 last Sunday, Chastain aims to strike a balance between his aggressive style of racing and keeping incidents on track to a minimum.

He went onto elaborate on the topic and the incidents he has had so far, saying:

“They’re in my head all the time and trying to kind of balance that is a challenge. Unfortunately, there’s been a few instances in the last month or so where the thought has come too late or I didn’t do a good enough job to see it through. So yeah, I look back at some of the moves that I make and stuff and I’m like damn it, I can be better in those instances. So it’s a work in progress.”

Ross Chastain claims there has been too much attention on him due to his own actions

29-year-old Ross Chastain has made waves in the NASCAR Cup Series season of 2022 while driving for Trackhouse Racing. The team, co-owned by former driver Justin Marks and rapper Pitbull, has given Chastain his first victory in the highest echelon of the sport.

Along with the team's dream debut, Chastain's aggressive driving on track has caught the fraternity's attention. The Alva, Florida driver claims he has been in the limelight for a little too long due to his run-ins with drivers that come courtesy of his driving style. He went onto elaborate on the topic and said:

“I still want to pass these guys, I still want to pass the cars in front of me, but let’s do it a little bit better way. You know, I’m all for being you know, the show sometimes, and I’m good, I’m OK with that. I’ve accepted that, but I probably don’t need to be it every single week. For my liking, there’s been a bit too much attention on me. You know, it’s most of it’s my own doing.”

Ross Chastain will be seen driving his #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this Sunday on July 3, 2022, in the Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey at Road America.

