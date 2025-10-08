Veteran spotter Brett Griffin has weighed in on the growing criticism of the NASCAR playoff system, urging fans to stop discrediting the work of crews who have spent months competing for the title. His comments come at a time when the sport is facing one of its biggest postseason dips in viewership ratings.

Over the past six races of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, from Darlington to Charlotte, not a single event has crossed the two-million viewer mark. The Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte drew 1.54 million viewers - the most-watched playoff race so far, but still a steep drop from last year’s 2.42 million, which aired on NBC’s main channel.

The ratings slide has reignited a heated debate about whether the current “win and you’re in” playoff format still works. Several fan polls led by former drivers like Mark Martin showcased overwhelming support for a return to the classic 36-race championship or the older 10-race Chase.

Griffin, who previously worked as a spotter for Kasey Kahne, posted a candid message on X addressing the tone of the ongoing discourse:

"Feel bad for the NASCAR team members that devoted their lives to this season only to have the storyline be from fans on social - we hate this playoff format and speculation as to what the next one will be. For that reason, my posts until post Phoenix won’t be related to either of those two. I, too, fell into that dark hole."

Griffin’s post followed weeks of online debate for a return to the traditional 36-race format or a simpler Chase system. NASCAR has experimented with three main playoff structures since 2004, each adding layers of eliminations and stage points to determine the final four. NASCAR executives are now exploring changes for 2026 with possibilities of a multi-race finale.

NASCAR’s playoff run has averaged 1.54 million viewers on USA Network, marking the first time the postseason could finish below the two-million threshold. Last year’s equivalent stretch on NBC and USA averaged 2.1 million. By contrast, Prime Video’s five-race summer stretch averaged 2.1 million, matching cable, and even drew 36% more viewers in the 18-34 age group, signaling a potential generational shift. Yet, the overall decline points to deeper issues.

NASCAR Playoffs track stencil during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte - Source: Getty

The concern, as Griffin hinted, is not just the NASCAR playoff format itself but the sport’s broader identity crisis. Fans argue that the Next Gen car’s parity, the absence of defining personalities, and the fragmented TV schedule across six networks have diluted the interest. Denny Hamlin echoed similar thoughts recently, pointing to the NFL’s dominance as a viewing alternative.

As the noise around the NASCAR playoff system has grown louder, many in the garage feel the narrative has drifted away from the actual racing. While online debates continue, 36 teams have spent 32 weekends competing at short ovals to superspeedways and road courses, with four races remaining in the Cup Series.

Joey Logano defends the NASCAR playoff format after surviving elimination at the Roval: "If you want drama, the playoffs bring it every time"

Joey Logano, ahead of the NASCAR Playoffs race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

While some criticize the system’s flaws, others like Joey Logano embrace the chaos it brings. The three-time Cup Series champion advanced to the Round of 8 after a dramatic final-lap showdown at Charlotte’s Roval, surviving a points tie with Ross Chastain that came down to the last chicane.

Entering the race 13 points above the cutline, Logano’s afternoon turned into a nerve-wracking battle as Chastain chipped away at the margin. With four laps remaining, both sat dead even in points. On the final corner, Chastain’s desperate move on Denny Hamlin sent his No. 1 Chevy spinning as Logano slipped through to finish 20th.

Booed by the crowd afterward, Logano said in his NBC interview:

"Is that me? Is that who they’re booing at? Oh, well. Hey, we’re still in. We’re still alive, baby... such a close finish there, and I knew it was within a point.. Ross was going to do whatever he had to do to make it happen... Man, it’s the drama of the playoffs, right? If you want drama, the playoffs bring it every time."

All of Logano's titles (2018, 2022, and 2024) have come under the current NASCAR Playoff format. In 2024, he claimed four wins while Kyle Larson, the year’s fastest driver, missed the Championship 4 despite six victories. In 2018, he won only three races all season, while Kyle Busch scored eight.

This is what fuels much of the fan frustration today. Now, heading into Las Vegas, he has just one win this year. His survival at Charlotte keeps him in contention, but also reignites the NASCAR playoff debate.

