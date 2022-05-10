"I was hoping they were going to blow their momentum" - Tyler Reddick sees P2 finish at Darlington Raceway as 'a good rebound'

If there is one person racing in this year's NASCAR Cup Series who is en route to Victory Lane, it is Tyler Reddick. The Richard Childress Racing driver has been the talk of the town, as he has missed out on taking the checkered flag on numerous occasions and due to various reasons.

The 26-year-old driver has been in top form and came closest to winning his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this year, amongst other P2 finishes. The Corning, California native added yet another second-place finish to his campaign at the 2022 Goodyear 400 last Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

The 400-mile-long race saw Reddick finish in the runners-up spot yet again after William Byron ended up in the wall after a tap from Joey Logano. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver narrated what he saw from his seat and said:

“William (Byron) did a really good job on the restart to get by Joey (Logano). There was a little bit of contact there, so I don’t know if that’s why Joey got back to William. It also kind of looked like Joey was going under and William kind of faded down. I was hoping they were going to blow their momentum a little bit more than they did, but it didn’t turn out that way."

Tyler Reddick also elaborated on an issue he faced earlier in the race. A vibration from the #8 Chevrolet forced the crew to pit early, which could have spoiled the strategy in the long run. Reddick gave insight into the topic and said:

"All-in-all, it was a good rebound for our No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team. We pitted for a vibration pretty early in the race that could have derailed our whole day, but we were able to bounce back from it.”

Tyler Reddick has been one of the favorite current drivers amongst the entire stock car racing community, be it fans, journalists or former drivers. Many believe he will be getting his chance at Victory Lane pretty soon this season.

Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick on the brink of a victory

26-year-old Tyler Reddick has been on the verge of being a NASCAR Cup Series race winner for quite some time now. The Corning, California native has been chipping away in the background, only to somehow finish in P2 anytime his chances seem to arise.

His results not only reflect the grind that Reddick has been putting in, but also the progress Richard Childress Racing has made as a team. Their cars have had a good turn of speed this year.

The only piece of the puzzle seemingly missing is consistency.

