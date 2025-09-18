"I'll always be labeled the short-track guy": Layne Riggs pushes beyond the tag in Truck Series title fight

Layne Riggs has heard the label his entire career, but he’s no longer interested in getting put into some sort of bracket. The Front Row Motorsports driver has been called the “short-track guy” since his late model days, yet 2025 has shown he can contend on nearly every type of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series circuit.

Riggs’ path to this point hasn’t been simple. Entering the Truck Series full-time in 2024, he shouldered lofty expectations after a NASCAR Weekly Series title. But his rookie year opened with DNFs at Daytona and Texas, and only one top-10 in nine starts. The turnaround came midseason. By the end of his rookie campaign, he became a weekly threat.

That form carried into 2025. Riggs started steadily, broke through with a win at Pocono in July, and has now locked himself into the Round of 8 with a commanding victory at Bristol. Locking back on the Pocono breakthrough, he told NASCAR:

"In the post-race, I forgot who it was, asked me, ‘So since you won today, Pocono must feel kind of like a short track the way the corners drive.’ I was like, ‘I’m putting my foot down today. I am not labeled a short-track racer anymore. I can do it all'... I think I’m kind of an all-around driver. I’ll always be labeled the short-track guy just because of what my roots were and how long I spent at a late-model level. But I think that I have just as much confidence, or more confidence, showing up to a mile-and-a-half than I would a short track."

That confidence is grounded in results. Layne Riggs’ most recent Bristol win showcased resilience. He spun on the opening lap, rallied from the back, and still controlled 110 of 250 laps for his third victory of 2025.

Layne Riggs (34) after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol. Source: Getty

Beyond the short ovals, he has delivered at intermediates, where four of his top-fives this season have come, and shown pace on road courses as well, with a P10 at Watkins Glen and a win at IRP. He traces this to one particular race in 2024.

"It was Gateway. I kind of had this breakthrough moment during the race. We made some adjustments… and I just couldn’t believe it... We ran like 15th all day and then we made those adjustments, and I ended up finishing fifth... After that race, we pretty much started running top five every race and then got our wins and been a contender and threat ever since then," Riggs added.

The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team has since built the consistency to back up that speed. As the playoffs continue, Riggs sits second in the standings with 2,116 points, trailing Corey Heim’s 2,177. Both advanced automatically with playoff wins, setting up a head-to-head battle that could shape the title fight.

"They’re a little more consistent": Layne Riggs weighs in on Corey Heim’s dominance as New Hampshire awaits

Corey Heim (11) and Layne Riggs (34) at Darlington Raceway. Source: Getty

Corey Heim has been the Truck Series benchmark in 2025. With eight wins, 16 top-10s in 20 races, and 1,314 laps led - nearly as much as the next seven drivers combined - the Tricon Garage driver is the clear title favorite. Yet, heading into Saturday’s EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Layne Riggs has emerged as one of the few drivers capable of challenging him for the title.

"We’re right there with performance and speed and feel like we have just as much mojo as they do. I feel like they can execute a little better just because they have more experience. Corey’s fourth or fifth year in the trucks now. They’re a little more consistent and put together races, but I feel like we have the raw speed. We’re really strong at Phoenix.... I really like that race track and it all comes down to one race. Anything can happen," Riggs said.

Corey Heim’s experience has made Tricon Garage No. 11 nearly mistake-proof, but Layne Riggs believes the title decider at Phoenix plays to his strengths if he can reach the finale.

Before that, the focus shifts to the first elimination race of the season at Loudon. The EJP 175 will cover 175 laps (185.15 miles) on the “Magic Mile” and marks Riggs’ first career Truck Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s also his 50th series start, as eight drivers fight for six Round of 8 berths.

For Layne Riggs, the label of “short-track guy” may always follow him. But he is proving he belongs in the conversation for much more than that.

