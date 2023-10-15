"I'm a Cup driver racing for a Truck Championship" - Carson Hocevar elaborates on his mindset going into the NASCAR Truck Series Championship 

Carson Hocevar, a 20-year-old driver hailing from Michigan, is all set to make his full-time debut in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2024. He will ride No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, thanks to a multi-year agreement.

Carson Hocevar feels confident about the Truck Series as he is not under pressure; he is racing like a Cup driver for a Truck Championship, believing it will lead to success.

In an interview with Foxsports, Hocevar was asked whether the announcement of the Truck Series adds or lessens pressure due to his ongoing pursuit of the Truck Series Championship and the assurance of his future regardless of the outcome.

To which Hocevar replied:

"There's both. I don't look at it as pressure. I look at it like I'm doing all the right things. I don't need to change what I'm doing. I go down on Friday [in trucks] and race for a championship. And I look at that like I'm racing on Sunday."

"If I drive like a Cup driver, I should have a really good shot to win the championship. If I prepare like a Cup driver, we should have that. It gives me the confidence that I know I'm a Cup driver racing for a Truck Championship. That just gives me extra confidence," he added.

Carson Hocevar's remarkable journey in NASCAR: From Truck Series playoffs to Cup Series ascent

Carson Hocevar's journey into the Cup Series began this year, and currently, he is in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, where he's been driving Niece Motorsports' No. 42 Chevrolet. In April 2023, he achieved his first career victory at Texas Motor Speedway after securing four second-place finishes.

Hocevar's impressive season included victories at Nashville Superspeedway and Richmond Raceway in the regular season. While he hasn't won a playoff race this year, he's had nine top-five finishes in his last 13 races, with a notable second-place finish in August at the Milwaukee Mile.

In a part-time role in the Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club, he showed promise with four top-20 finishes in five starts. Before his involvement, the No. 42 car struggled with only three top-20 finishes in 26 races, driven by different racers.

Carson Hocevar credits his on-track success to his off-track work as a simulation driver for Chevrolet teams, especially during the introduction of the Next Gen vehicle in the Cup Series. Hendrick Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing benefited from his skills before he joined Legacy Motor Club.

Now, as he joins Spire Motorsports, he will be teammates with Corey LaJoie, and he will take the wheel of the No. 42 Chevrolet for the remaining four races of 2023, starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after Rockenfeller's run at the Charlotte road course.