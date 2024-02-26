The 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, who has 35 career Cup race wins, has not won a race since April 2021 at Talladega. He is getting closer to a 100-race winless streak as the next Atlanta NASCAR race approaches.

In an interview published by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter), Keselowski claims that the number of unsuccessful races doesn’t affect him. He said:

"I'm not paying any attention to it to be honest. What matters to me, I would rather be fast every week and contending for wins."

For Brad Keselowski, the priority is performance and competitiveness. He pointed out that his goal is to be competitive and fast rather than focusing on the numbers like the winless streak reaching 100.

"I wanna be fast, I wanna be contending, and be in the hunt," Keselowski said.

When asked if he felt hungrier as the winless streak continued to build, the No. 6 Ford driver replied:

"No, I never was not hungry."

Keselowski had a good Daytona 500 run until he got involved in a 22-car pile-up that put an end to his race. The Atlanta race this weekend has a package and setup close to that of Daytona, so the team can build on last week’s good performance. The RFK Racing driver said:

"We did that last week and I'm proud of that and I think we got a good shot to do that this week. That's what matters to me."

Brad Keselowski shares his thoughts on his absence from the new Netflix docu-series on NASCAR

Brad Keselowski was not seen in the recent Netflix series on NASCAR and he doesn't mind it at all. The show, called NASCAR: Full Speed, revolves around the 2023 Cup Series playoffs and the drivers' personal lives.

The series features a few drivers like Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney among others but not Keselowski. When asked about the reason behind his absence, the 40-year-old driver told Bob Pockrass that the show's producers did not invite him to be on the show. He said:

"Nobody asked me but I understand they couldn't do everybody, so I'm not like angry about it."

Brad Keselowski trusted the show would be a success, saying:

"I think their program's going to be very successful and when it is, everybody will kind of get a turn. I didn't get the turn the first time, but I'm not bitter about it."