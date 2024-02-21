NASCAR drivers, such as Brad Keselowski, have to keep their energy high while sitting in their fast cars for a very long time. FOX8 was recently given the chance to have a closer look at the snacking habits of some of the Cup Series drivers who raced in the rescheduled 2024 Daytona 500.

A video shared by FOX 8 featured drivers sharing their go-to snacks for re-energizing during the race. Brad Keselowski, known for his aggressive driving style and numerous wins in NASCAR's top series, headlines the snacking choices with his declaration:

"Peanut butter and jelly time!"(0:51)

Christopher Bell shared a different form of snacking. He said:

" Animal crackers that are dipped in Reece's coating"

However, Bell is not the only fan of Reece’s, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stated:

"Reece'ss for sure"

On the other hand, Kyle Larson goes a bit healthier:

"I think that we have like a little Clif bar or something in my ca and maybe some like Energy gummies," Larson said.

The 2024 Daytona 500 had been postponed many times due to rainy weather and ended late at night on Monday, with William Byron winning his first Daytona 500. This Hendrick Motorsports victory was the first one for them in the Great American Race since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in 2014.

Brad Keselowski caught in Daytona 500 wreck

The 2024 Daytona 500 was another disappointing race for Brad Keselowski. With only nine laps to go, the RFK Racing driver was caught in a 22-car pile-up. The video was shared on YouTube by NASCAR.

The crash happened with Keselowski and Joey Logano fighting for position behind Chastain, who was leading the race, and William Byron pushing from behind.

The wreck, caused by Alex Bowman who made contact with Byron, sent Brad Keselowski spinning into Logano and then into the wall, halting a large part of the race and causing a red flag as the debris was removed from the track.

This latest failure is another in a long line of 'almosts' for Keselowski at the Daytona 500. Although he has come close to winning in the past (he finished fourth in 2013 and third in 2014), Brad Keselowski has crashed out in the past few races, which has denied him the win at the coveted Daytona 500.

Reflecting on the race, Keselowski was disappointed at the missed opportunity. He said (via The News Journal):

“We had a really good car. We were in position to make the pass for the lead with just a few laps to go. Now, I’m talking to you.”