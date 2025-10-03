“I’ve never done that before”: Chase Elliott melts hearts with a gender reveal for two of his superfans

Chase Elliott helped two of his fans with a special moment. Asked to do their baby’s gender reveal, Elliott announced it would be a boy, admitting it was something he had never done before as he congratulated the couple.Driving the #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Elliott is entering the Bank of America Roval 400 following a win at Kansas Speedway last week. The victory secured his ticket to the Round of 8, giving him a little bit of breathing room for the upcoming 109-lap road course race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.His race weekend in North Carolina is starting on a lighthearted note with a gender reveal for two of his fans.“Well, I hope you want a boy because he's on the way,” Elliott said (via Instagram).While signing the fan's cap using a blue pen for having a baby boy, he added:“That's awesome, congrats. I don't know what I'm looking at there. That's cool. That's a first. I've never done that.”After the couple had thought of naming their child “Chase,” Elliott replied:“I don't know that I'd recommend that.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChase Elliott historically has performed well at the Charlotte Roval, scoring two wins, three top-5s, and five top-10s in seven starts. He has also qualified inside the top 10 six times, including a front-row start behind Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin in 2020.The practice session will kick off on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET. The race will commence on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET, marking the Round of 12 finale, where four playoff drivers will be eliminated.“Might as well embrace it and enjoy it”: Chase Elliott on racing for the win at CharlotteChase Elliott may be locked in the Round of 8, but he vowed to compete for the win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He pointed out that the extra playoff points coming from a victory would be crucial in his goal to reach the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway this year.For context, NASCAR rewards drivers with five extra playoff points for a race win. Drivers can also earn a point for a stage win. Elliott argued that the right mindset is to go out and give his best at all times, even with a guaranteed Round of 8 appearance.The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via Speedway Digest):“My mind is really all about (the) Charlotte (Roval) right now because five more points would be a really big deal for us starting the next round and we will be in a position where you're going to have to fight for wins over the next round too.”“So, I think it's a great opportunity to race this weekend like we're going to have to race the next three weeks following that and get our team in a position where that's the norm because if you want to get to Phoenix, that's got to be the mindset there anyway. So, you might as well embrace it and enjoy it.”Chase Elliott drives the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: ImagnChase Elliott currently leads the playoff standings ahead of Ryan Blaney, who also secured a Round of 8 ticket after winning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson ranks third, followed by Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano.The drivers in the elimination zone are Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric.