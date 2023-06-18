“I've seen this car in my dreams”: NASCAR fans still reminisce Garage 56’s Le Mans entry a week after the events end

A week has passed since NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans entry made waves across the globe by completing the historic 24-hour race. Participating in the centenary year of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Garage 56 car was in the headlines throughout the weekend.

The #24 next-gen Chevrolet Camaro finished 39th in the 62-car field that started the race. Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller put in an exceptional effort to reach the checkered flag in changing weather conditions.

The next-gen Chevrolet Camaro rocked up in Europe, the expectations were minimal. However, the #24 Chevy quickly turned heads, credit to its scintillating lap times and monstrous Chevrolet R07 5.8L V8 engine. The distinctive sound separated it from the rest of the hybrid cars.

The modified next-gen Chevrolet Camaro was an instant hit with the European audience, who were baffled by the noise and lap times set by the Camaro. The Garage 56 showcased the strength of the next-gen cars on road courses, despite the majority of the NASCAR races running on ovals.

NASCAR's venture into Le Mans was a huge hit back home in America, as fans are craving more action from the #24 Chevy Camaro.

Here are a few tweets from fans reminiscing about last weekend's race:

james @Jxmes48 @NASCAR @nascarg56 greatest race of all time. need it at daytona 24 @NASCAR @nascarg56 greatest race of all time. need it at daytona 24

Mark Urban @murbanvideo I still can’t get over how awesome it was to have @NASCAR at Le Mans. The Garage 56 car was one of my favourite things about this year’s race. I still can’t get over how awesome it was to have @NASCAR at Le Mans. The Garage 56 car was one of my favourite things about this year’s race. https://t.co/6vWyCJIrIp

Henry McCarty 🍀 @TrickOrTreez @NASCAR 🫣 but it made it to the end to be fair I didn’t think it would. @nascarg56 The yank tank was Huge🫣 but it made it to the end to be fairI didn’t think it would. @NASCAR @nascarg56 The yank tank was Huge 😂🫣 but it made it to the end to be fair 👏 I didn’t think it would.

SEEGERS023 @seegers023 @NASCAR @nascarg56 We need more Nascar teams up there! I, as an european, enjoyed my ass off! @NASCAR @nascarg56 We need more Nascar teams up there! I, as an european, enjoyed my ass off!

Les McMahon @Mac391

That nascar chevvy at le mans from garage 56 sounded awesome. @bigpapastu Nice. V8's are the ultimate configuration, especially Chevvies.That nascar chevvy at le mans from garage 56 sounded awesome. @bigpapastu Nice. V8's are the ultimate configuration, especially Chevvies.That nascar chevvy at le mans from garage 56 sounded awesome.

According to SBJ, the next-gen car's exploits in Europe have sped up multiple negotiations for the expansion of the sport at an international level.

NASCAR's Chicago street race brings in an economic boom for the city

NASCAR's first-ever street race at Grant Park, Chicago had faced various pushbacks from the locals. Although the event was touted to bring economic benefits, Chicagoans were more concerned with the disruption caused by such an event.

However, the street race is finally bringing in the money that was estimated during its evaluation. Hotels across the city are filling up quickly, for the race weekend in the first week of July.

Michael Jacobson, head of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, said:

"Everything I’m seeing says it’s going to be a very strong, very busy weekend. I’m hearing more and more hotels say they’re approaching sellout."

The Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk Hotel has sold out 1,218 rooms for the weekend. The General Manager of the hotel, Lisa Timbo said:

"With both NASCAR and volleyball luring visitors, it’s going to be a strong weekend for us — and stronger than last year."

Mike Reschke, owner of a luxury hotel at 208 S. LaSalle and a Residence Inn in River North confirmed that the event had a positive impact on local businesses.

