“I’ve been super proud”: Stewart Friesen reflects on being out of the Trucks and his team’s recent performance 

Stewart Friesen has been forced to skip the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since late July, but he hasn’t been far from the action. The Truck Series veteran continues to watch from the garage as substitute driver Kaden Honeycutt keeps Halmar Friesen Racing in the thick of the playoffs.

Friesen was sidelined after suffering serious injuries in a fiery Super DIRTcar crash in Canada. The accident left him with multiple fractures, requiring surgery. Honeycutt, who had just parted ways with Niece Motorsports, was brought in for the rest of the season. Three races later, the 22-year-old is proving he could keep the team in contention as he sits +18 above the elimination line in the Round of 12.

Speaking during the EJP 175 weekend in New Hampshire, Friesen admitted the adjustment has been tough, but he was proud of the team:

"It’s been a little bit difficult to watch and miss out. That being said, I’ve been super proud of the way Kaden has run the truck the last couple of weeks. He’s had a lot of speed and really proud of the whole HFR team for building stuff that’s been faster."

The No. 52 group has shown speed through the summer. Stewart Friesen delivered six top-tens earlier in the year, including his Michigan win that snapped a 72-race drought. In the last month, Honeycutt has added a 10th at Richmond, a strong qualifying run at Darlington, and a 12th at Bristol. At Watkins Glen, Christopher Bell took a part-time HFR entry to fourth place, underlining the program’s progress.

Friesen continued:

"I mean, the second half of this year, this summer, we’ve been rolling pretty good… We're going the right direction and then got sidelined. So it’s been a work in progress for all these guys at HFR the last couple of years, and especially over the summer. They’ve been busting their butts, and I just can’t thank them enough for having two trucks, the last few races."

In New Hampshire, Honeycutt qualified 15th and has spent most of the day running inside the top ten, picking up stage points in both stages, as of writing. The effort has kept the No. 52 team alive in the playoff hunt.

Stewart Friesen frustrated by no clear return date

Stewart Friesen (52 Halmar Friesen Racing) at Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2023. Source: Getty

Stewart Friesen’s July accident at Autodrome Drummond left him with fractures to his pelvis and right leg. After multiple surgeries, he remains without a timeline to return. He was in the paddock at New Hampshire on crutches, showing support for his team but admitting the recovery has been difficult.

"I got a lot of numbness in my foot and some weird shooting nerve pain, which we’re not really sure what exactly is the cause of that right now. The surgeon did an awesome job, put me back together, put my leg and my pelvis back together. But this is just something we’re dealing with, which is minor... Not really having a timeline on when I’m going to feel better is kind of frustrating. But we’re trying as hard as we can to get back there," Friesen told Fox’s Bob Pockrass.

Stewart Friesen added that doctors advised him to use a wheelchair, but he refused to appear in a chair in front of his peers in the garage and chose to move around on crutches instead.

While Friesen is not expected to return to action this year, he remains focused on supporting his team and watching Kaden Honeycutt keep the No. 52 in the fight.

