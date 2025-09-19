“It’s been a rough go”: Stewart Friesen returns to NASCAR paddock after gruesome crash that left him hospitalised 

Stewart Friesen was seen back on the NASCAR television during the Craftsman Truck Series practice. He said that he was recovering well after the crash he had suffered during the Truck Series race on July 28.Stewart Friesen reappeared in the NASCAR paddock in remarkably fine health after a ghastly crash that saw him confined to the hospital for a few weeks. Friesen thanked all the people who helped him get through his recovery, and mentioned how the last seven or eight weeks were a tough phase for him. He complimented his wife, Jessica, who was a 'total superhero' for looking after him, his family, and their son Parker, through this difficult period. Friesen stated that he is happy to be back at the track and in the garage, where he is involved in trying to help his team as much as he can.While speaking to NASCAR, Stewart Friesen said:&quot;I'm doing the best I can. I just want to say a big thank you to everybody that's reached out over the last seven, eight weeks, whatever it's been. It's been a rough go. My wife, Jessica, has been a total superhero taking care of me and our family and Parker and everything else she does. So glad to be back at the track. Nice to be back here in the garage and trying to help our guys as best we can here.&quot;On July 28, 2025, at the Autodrome Drummond, Quebec, Canada, Stewart Friesen was involved in a severe crash at a Super DIRTcar Series race. His Big Block Dirt Modified car had gone out of control on coming out of the backstretch, jumped the cushion, flipped several times, and burst into flames. The accident involved another driver hitting the car, which stopped in the oncoming lane. Friesen was on the scene and awake despite the seriousness of the crash and was soon rescued by safety personnel.Friesen suffered severe injuries, such as a broken pelvis, several compound fractures in the right leg, a broken C7 in the neck, and a broken hip in the left. He was flown to a trauma centre in New York to go through a lengthy surgery, which included rods, screws, plates, and pins to stabilize his injuries.Stewart Friesen explains decision to skip playoff waiverStewart Friesen has decided not to pursue a medical waiver that would have allowed him to remain eligible for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs despite missing multiple races due to injuries sustained in a crash. Friesen acknowledged the decision on social media, emphasizing his focus on recovery and regaining full health rather than rushing back to compete. He said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:&quot;So right now I'm just focused on, you know, getting my body back to, you know, to kind of give me that option and, you know, not, not thinking super long term. There's a lot of doctor's appointments and follow-ups.&quot; &quot;A lot went into it, as far as, you know, beginning with a timeline on, you know, how my recovery was going to go. I think we started talking about waiver stuff, just to kind of give us ourselves a security net in case. You know, I was able to get back in sooner than expected. But obviously that's not going to work out,&quot; he added.Halmar Friesen Racing, Stewart’s team, released a statement explaining that the primary focus is on getting Friesen fully healthy and back behind the wheel when he is ready.