"I wish we would have finished a lot better than where we ended up" - Chase Briscoe optimistic after scoring lone playoff point at Verizon 200 at Indy

As the regular season draws to a close race by race, drivers such as Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe start thinking about their playoffs aspirations. Even after winning the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Pheonix Raceway earlier this year, drivers with a single win to their name have a chance of not making the playoffs later this season.

Last weekend's Verizon 200 at The Brickyard was one of those races where the #14 Ford Mustang driven by Briscoe was unable to compete at the front of the pack. The 27-year-old finished in P23 after racing for 200 miles on the Indianapolis Road Course.

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Not the weekend we had hoped for… Will have to wait another year for a chance to kiss the bricks. Thanks to all the fans for the amazing support this weekend, it doesn't go unnoticed.

The Mitchell, Indiana native, however, was upbeat after the race was completed as he was able to contend for the last playoff point on offer last weekend. The #14 crew decided to keep Briscoe out of the pits during the final laps of the first stage. He went on to win the stage, handing him the point. The resulting off-sequence pit-stop, however, meant he would fall to the rear of the pack.

Briscoe elaborated on the strategic calls made by the team post-race and said:

“It was a situation where we had to try to get that first stage win and just kind of buried us after that. We got back there and struggled to get back up there. A couple times we thought we were gonna be OK and then I just made a mistake. There at the end that restart was just chaos and tore us up. Obviously, I wish we would have finished a lot better than where we ended up.”

Chase Briscoe and team boss Tony Stewart talk about the odds of winning as a racing driver

Chase Briscoe and his boss at Stewart-Haas Racing, Tony Stewart, recently released another episode of their popular Mentor and Mentee series which sees Briscoe talk to the former NASCAR Cup Series driver about living the life of a racing driver.

When Briscoe asks Stewart how to handle the highs and lows of racing as a sport, the NASCAR Hall of Famer replies:

“I don’t think people realize the scope of what you’re talking about there. If you think about baseball, if you bat 300, you’re most likely going in the Hall of Fame. As racecar drivers, if we won 3 out of 10 races, we’d be stoked about it. But it doesn’t work that way. When there’s 36 cars in the field the odds are a lot more against you.”

Watch the complete conversation below:

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



Mentor & Mentee Episode 3 presented by The boss @TonyStewart has some advice for @ChaseBriscoe_14 on the highs and lows of our sport: racers keep diggin' no matter what.

Watch Chase Briscoe at the Michigan International Speedway as NASCAR goes live next Sunday for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

