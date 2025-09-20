iRacing’s ‘bad decision’ sparks uproar among the NASCAR fans

iRacing's Executive Vice President, Steve Myers, has confirmed that NASCAR '25 will be a digital-only release. The decision has left a sour taste among fans, as many shared their reactions to the highly anticipated video game. The game is slated for release on PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S on October 14, while the PC version will arrive on Steam on November 11. Pre-order officially starts on Friday, September 19. Fans can order two versions, the Standard and Gold Edition, the latter of which will include a season pass and DLC. However, on the heels of the pre-order sale, iRacing has delivered unexpected news about the game.&quot;iRacing confirms that NASCAR '25 will not get a physical release. The game will only be available digitally,&quot; The Daily Downforce reported on X.For iRacing studios, a digital-only release can simplify distribution and lower costs, but it deprives the end user who may prefer physical media. Echoing the sentiment, a fan said,&quot;For a game with a limited audience bad decision. Having the game on shelves creates awareness for more casual fans / gifts particularly over the holidays.&quot;Another fan wrote,&quot;So stupid. These are just ways for companies to maximize profit and give as little back to the customers as possible. Can you play any of the old NASCAR games now if you don't have a physical copy?&quot;Here are more reactions from fans,&quot;Probably should lower the price then since production is so cheap,&quot; an X user commented.&quot;All the hype for a “cover photo” when there’s no actual cover is kind of ironic,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Yeah, that stupid. You realize you don't technically own downloaded media, right? Microsoft and Sony can suddenly delete any game from the store and you lose that money,&quot; a fan pennedThere were some takers for the decision as well, as a fan noted, &quot;Digital copy only makes sense in this case sports games are made every year it’s one of the few I get digitally instead of physically.&quot;NASCAR '25 is the first viedo game for the sport after their 2021 release. The game features a career mode that spans the ARCA Menards Racing Series and goes all the way upto the Cup Series. iRacing recently announced that IndyCar will also join their roster in the second half of 2026.William Byron 'sold' by NASCAR '25 previewsOn Thursday, September 18, NASCAR '25 released it's first gameplay footage with Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo playing the game. The preview has largely garnered a postive response among fans, and Hendrick Motorsports driver, William Byron, has already placed his order. &quot;I’m sold. Preordered this morning,&quot; Byron wrote via X.The #24 driver takes centerstage on the cover of NASCAR '25. Given how he came up through sim racing, Byron was chosen as the face of the franchise. Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell feature on the cover as well. Notably, Blaney helped Dale Earnhardt Jr. in picking out the soundtrack for the game.