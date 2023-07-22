Is 'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz involved in the Jonah Hill x Sarah Brady controversy?

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is being dragged into the middle of the Jonah Hill x Sarah Brady controversy that has recently taken the internet by storm.

Hill's ex-girlfriend and surf instructor Brady has been posting screenshots of her past conversations with Hill on Social Media, accusing him of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

The screengrabs shared by Brady depict Jonah Hill trying to set boundaries for their relationship. The story took a twist when new screenshots of Hill accusing his ex-girlfriend of spending more time with Frankie Muniz emerged on social media.

The post containing the new screenshots, made by satirical comedian Pat Williams is going viral on Instagram and TikTok. However, there is no proof of legitimacy behind these new screenshots which center around Muniz's closeness with Brady.

The satirical approach taken by the artist puts into question the origin of these screenshots.

The Jonah Hill-Sarah Brady saga continues on social media as the former has not yet opened up about their relationship. Hill is yet to make any public comments on the chats that have taken social media by storm. Meanwhile, the ongoing saga has inspired differing opinions on the internet.

Aside from the controversy, Frankie Muniz's personal life revolves around his wife Paige Price. The couple began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in a private ceremony four years later. A year later, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Mauz Mosley Muniz in March 2021.

Frankie Muniz opens up about late career switch to racing

Frankie Muniz gained worldwide fame as a child actor with his role in the hit TV show Malcolm in the Middle. The Hollywood celebrity translated the success in cinema as he grew up. However, at the age of 38, he reckons racing is where his heart belongs.

The actor-turned-racecar driver is currently racing in the ARCA Menards series and exceeding expectations as a rookie. He opened up about his late career switch to NASCAR in an interview with ABC's WNEP.

"When I put the helmet on, and I got down the pit lane. I truly feel like it's what I'm supposed to do. Out of all the things I've done in my life, I feel the most content or at home, when I'm in the racecar," Frankie Muniz said.

"One thing I like about racing is it's not subjective, right, as an actor, I could put in all this work," Muniz said. "I could work super hard, you know, on a project, and people see it and go 'Meh, it was OK'. You know someone's opinion, where if you're fast, you're at the front. If you're not, you're at the back, and you know that's in black and white."

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, the #30 Rette Jones Racing driver occupies second position in the drivers' standings. This is a credit to his consistency as he has not had a top-five finish.