"It’s a blast" - Kyle Petty recalls NASCAR stories with music on his Dinner Drive show

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Petty is well known for his multi-faceted personality. From winning eight Cup Series races in his driving career that lasted over 30 years to being an analyst for the sport with various networks, Petty is known to do it all.

The Level Cross, North Carolina native has enjoyed asking questions to drivers rather than being on the receiving end since his retirement. Other than analyzing the sport that he has been a part of for so many years, Petty is also known for his love of music.

This is further evident by the fact that the 62-year-old's TV show Dinner Drive on the Circle Network entered its second season starting June 16, 2022. The theme of the program revolves around a talk-show-style script, where Petty is seen interviewing famous names from NASCAR as well as the music industry.

The first episode of season two of Dinner Drive kicked off with musician John Oates' appearance on the Circle Network show. NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip followed up the musician's appearance the following week, highlighting Petty's vision for the program.

Kyle Petty was ecstatic as he shared stories with his peers in the industry and enjoyed being a host, as he elaborated in an interview with sportscasting.com, saying:

“Last season, I sat down with Dale [Earnhardt] Jr. and with my dad, and Mario Andretti. This season I sat down with Jeff Gordon, with Coach Gibbs, with Darrell Waltrip. It’s a blast to sit down with people I know and be able to talk to them about races we raced against each other, things that happened in our time together in the same sport.”

Kyle Petty on interviewing Darrell Waltrip for his new talk show

Kyle Petty's talk show Dinner Drive on the Circle Network just entered its second season on June 16, 2022, and kicked proceedings off with musician John Oates. Petty manages to integrate his passion for music and stock car racing through the program as he invites well-known names from both industries for a chat weekly.

The second episode of season two saw NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip appear on-screen with Petty. The reason why an interview with Waltrip was always the plan was because of a career that spanned different eras of the sport, according to Petty. He went on to elaborate on the topic and said:

“Darrell was the guy that that was the bridge from Richard Petty and Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough to what Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin and all those guys were. He was that bridge. He’s the guy we walked with and walked over that bridge to bring the sport into the late ’80s and the ’90s.”

Dinner Drive's next episode airs on June 30, 2022, with Larry Wayne Jones Jr. on the Circle Network.

