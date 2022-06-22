Top NASCAR Cup Series drivers with 4 consecutive wins in the modern era

NASCAR is like any other sport on the planet when it comes to strange statistics that might look easy to accomplish at first sight, but are deceptively difficult to do in reality. Since its inception, the sport has always catered to fans' demands for exciting and close racing with unpredictable results, owing to the fast and unpredictable nature of the oval tracks the sport races at.

Nothing solidifies this unpredictablility as well as consecutive wins by a driver, or the lack there-of, in NASCAR. Since 1972, the Cup Series, as we know it today, has seen only a handful of drivers take four consecutive victories in the highest echelon of stock car racing to date.

Only eight drivers have managed to achieve this incredible statistic over half a century of Cup Series racing, which explains why the list of drivers includes none other than the sport's legends and Hall of Famers.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers with 4 consecutive wins in the modern era

The following are the eight drivers who have managed to accomplish a winning streak of four races in a row:

#8 Cale Yarborough (1976)

William Caleb "Cale" Yarborough is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and business owner who has competed in the sport for over 30 years. He took part in a total of 560 race starts in his career and claimed 83 victories over the years. The 1976 season saw him win nine races, four of which he won consecutively. He then went on to clinch the championship that year.

#7 Darrell Waltrip (1981)

Darrell Waltrip, who is now mostly known for his duties as an analyst and broadcaster, swept the 1981 season with Junior Johnson by winning a total of 12 races, four of which came consecutively. This also allowed Waltrip to sweep the championship that year.

#6 Dale Earnhardt Sr. (1987)

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. is one of the few people who need no introductions all over the world. Earnhardt Sr. got his famous nickname 'The Intimidator' the same year he was forced into the infield grass during a race, but went on to come back on track without giving up his lead. He went on to win in Darlington, North Wilkesboro, Bristol and Martinsville

#5 Harry Gant (1991)

Often referred to as 'The Bandit,' Harry Gant drove the #33 Skoal Bandit car in the 1980s and 1990s. Gant competed in NASCAR for over 20 years, taking part in over 470 race starts. He bagged four consecutive wins in Darlington, Richmond, Dover and Martinsville in 1991.

#4 Bill Elliott (1992)

The father of current Cup Series driver Chase Elliott, Bill Elliott managed to win four consecutive races in 1992 with Junior Johnson and Associates. He went on to win a total of five races in 1992.

#3 Mark Martin (1993)

Mark Martin became the sixth driver in the modern era to win four consecutive races after he clinched victories at Watkins Glen, Michigan, Bristol and Darlington during the second half of the season in 1993.

#2 Jeff Gordon (1998)

The 1998 season saw NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon not only take four consecutive victories, but also take back-to-back Cup Series championships in 1997 and 1998.

#1 Jimmie Johnson (2007)

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is regarded as one of the greatest in the sport. He was the last person to clinch four Cup Series victories in a row in 2007 as he went on to sweep the championship that year.

