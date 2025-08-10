  • NASCAR
  • Christopher Bell
  • "It's not a clear-cut lane winner": Christopher Bell weighs in on Watkins Glen restart tactics ahead of pivotal Cup race

"It's not a clear-cut lane winner": Christopher Bell weighs in on Watkins Glen restart tactics ahead of pivotal Cup race

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Aug 10, 2025 15:12 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell before the the race at Sonoma Raceway. Source: Imagn

Christopher Bell will line up ninth in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen, but his focus ahead of the green flag has been on tactical aspects of the restarts. With NASCAR's recent change to the restart zone at Watkins Glen International, Bell says both lanes have advantages, and that makes the choice less predictable than it might seem.

Ad
"They each have their strengths, and it's not a clear-cut lane winner. And if you pick the right (lane), it's just mission critical to clear the guy on the left because it… happened to me where if you don't clear that guy, they get the side draft all the way down the straightaway," Bell told NBC’s Dustin Long.
Ad
Trending
Ad

For Christopher Bell, that ability to 'clear the guy' off the line is the difference between controlling the first corner and being stuck in a vulnerable spot. He noted that the outside lane (left lane) can gain a significant edge after launch from the driver's seat perspective.

"The outside or the left lane gets the side draft down the straightaway and then they're in position and into Turn 1. So yeah, I don't think there's a clear-cut favorite and I think that's a positive for it to create a little bit of unknown going in there," Bell added. (0:21 onwards)
Ad

This weekend also marks the debut of Watkins Glen's new restart zone location - moved to the entrance of Turn 7 instead of its previous spot further down the straightaway. The change allows drivers to pull out of line before the flagstand once they leave the zone, giving them earlier opportunities to set up a pass.

Christopher Bell (20) during the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: Imagn
Christopher Bell (20) during the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen. Source: Imagn

It aims to reduce the bottlenecks in Turn 1, which has been the site of numerous incidents in the past. Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe sees merit in the change.

Ad
"It'll definitely help some of the chaos getting into Turn 1. You're still going to have that. But I do think it'll just make it a little bit better. It won't put all of us in such a bad spot. When we took the green in the middle of the straightaway, there's just no time to get any separation and makes it extremely difficult to even get away from each other," Briscoe said speaking to Frontstretch before the race.
Ad

For Christopher Bell and others, that means adjusting timing, launch point, and how they position their cars entering the esses. The earlier restart may also make the side-draft even more potent, and the choice of lane even more critical.

Christopher Bell chasing first win in five months at Watkins Glen

Christopher Bell during NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear Tire Testing on July 22, 2025. Source: Getty
Christopher Bell during NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear Tire Testing on July 22, 2025. Source: Getty

Christopher Bell's weekend at Watkins Glen started on Friday in the Truck Series, where he nearly stole a win. Driving the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota for injured owner-driver Stewart Friesen, Bell led the closing laps on a fuel-saving gamble before a late caution upended the plan. Multiple overtime restarts forced him to pit for fuel, but he still rallied to finish fourth.

Ad

That run could serve as a confidence boost heading into Sunday's 90-lap Cup race, Go Bowling at The Glen (2:45 miles per lap, 220.5 miles total). Bell will roll off from the fifth row after posting a 72.210-second qualifying lap, as Ryan Blaney won pole.

Watkins Glen has been a favorable venue for him. In four Cup starts, he's scored three top-ten finishes. The challenge now is to translate that track history into a momentum shift. After opening the season with three consecutive wins, Bell has gone five months without a points victory, outside of the non-points All-Star Race. He has only one top-five finish in his last seven starts.

With the playoffs looming, Sunday offers Bell a chance to reset his trajectory, and if his restart execution matches his Truck Series tenacity, Watkins Glen could be the place where his season's second act begins.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications