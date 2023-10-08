"It's frustrating when it's not your own doing" - Justin Allgaier on race-ending contact with Jeb Burton at Charlotte Roval

While JR Motorsports and the #1 crew at the team celebrated a victory on Saturday, Justin Allgaier and the #7 crew were left with a disappointing result at Charlotte Roval. Although teammate Sam Mayer managed to bounce back into playoff contention with his third road course victory this season, the newly adjusted restart zone proved to be problematic for Allgaier.

After leading 10 laps in the opening stages of the race and being on course for a shot at winning if not an easy victory, Justin Allgaier was seen making contact with Jordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton. As the duo attempted to restart the race, Burton was seen misjudging his braking and going into the wall, taking Allgaier with him.

The #7 Chevrolet Camaro driver later elaborated on what he saw from behind the wheel of his car in an interview with frontstretch.com. He said:

"I mean the frustrating part is just the stupidity of it. Just really frustrating to have as good a car as we had and to be up there in the hunt all day."

Allgaier further elaborated on how he views his chances at the upcoming Las Vegas Motor Speedway event:

"I feel confident but I mean there is no guarantee, you saw what happened today. Anything can and will happen, it's just frustrating when it's not your own doing. If you cause yourself to crash or be in a bad spot it's one thing but when it's not your own doing it's really hard."

Watch Justin Allgaier keep his championship bid alive next weekend as the sport kicks off the first Round-of-8 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jeb Burton apologetic after contact with Justin Allgaier during NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Roval

Jordan Anderson Racing driver Jeb Burton was not one to stir the pot as he took blame for missing his marks during a late restart which took both him and Justin Allgaier out of contention this weekend.

Burton opened up on what happened as the field restarted, blaming the newly reconfigured restart zone at the track. He told tobychristie.com:

“I was on older tires. I think I was going faster than I had been all day. I just made a mistake. I hate it for Justin. Hopefully, he’s alright. I just ran it in there too hard. It was a mistake on my part."

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series will be going live from the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2 pm ET.