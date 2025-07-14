"It’s because I was raised correctly": Roger Penske's NASCAR star Ryan Blaney fires back at disgruntled fan's 'all bark, no bite' jab

Ryan Blaney had a chaotic day at Sonoma Raceway as his No. 12 Ford Mustang stranded in the dirt and a disappointing 36th-place finish. Just hours later, the 2023 Cup Series champion took a moment to respond to a pointed fan remark on social media.

Questioning his non-confrontational nature, a fan under the handle Opinions on NASCAR wrote on X:

"No. He does this nearly every week yet doesn't get back at anyone EVER. All bark, no bite. Spicy Blaney would be great for the product."

Blaney replied:

"Maybe it's because I was raised correctly and don't wreck people and put the guys who work on this stuff for hours on end in a tough spot. Yes, I get upset in the moment but it's a way to vent and let things go. I do wish I wasn't that way and people didn't judge me for it but it's who I am unfortunately."

The exchange highlighted a defining aspect of Ryan Blaney's NASCAR career. While his radio chatter often flares with frustration in the heat of battle, the Team Penske driver has long maintained a reputation for respecting the garage and rarely retaliating, even when provoked.

That temperament was tested again in Wine Country. Blaney rolled off from seventh at Sonoma, quickly cracking the top five by Lap 14. He picked up eighth-place stage points at the end of Stage 1, but his car slipped in Turn 4 when the left-rear tire hit the dirt on restart. He fought back up to third in Stage 2 before again pitting early, netting a ninth-place stage result.

But things quickly unraveled. Blaney was shoved wide in Turn 1 after Chris Buescher overdrove the entry on Lap 62 and clipped his No. 12. The contact sent him spinning into the grass, costing him a lap. Still, he remained composed, posting on X with gratitude:

"Our 12-Team brought us a really good race car. I appreciate everyone's hard work back home and at the track. We'll put this behind us and look forward to Dover."

While Ryan Blaney would eventually earn the free pass on Lap 101, the damage had already been done.

Ryan Blaney crashes out, Team Penske struggles as SVG wins again at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney around Turn 2 at Sonoma Raceway. Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney's race never recovered after the Turn 1 incident. While the Team Penske driver was able to rejoin the lead lap with less than 10 laps to go, another multi-car collision late in the race sealed his fate at the rear of the field.

"It was going well till we got wrecked by the 17 (Chris Buescher)... I don't think he intentionally meant to do it, but he overdrove one and I was the innocent bystander… I thought we're really good today. I thought third-fourth-fifth-place car and yeah, shame that it didn't end like I thought." Blaney said via Frontstretch post-race (0:05 onwards)

The 2025 Toyota Save Mart 350 belonged to Shane van Gisbergen, who scored his third win this season. Starting from the pole, SVG won Stage 2 and led 97 laps. His Team Penske teammates also faced a rough outing. Austin Cindric finished 30th, while Joey Logano was the top finisher of the group in ninth.

For Blaney, the weekend's frustrations come with a silver lining. He still sits seventh in the overall points standings. However, with William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson tightening the battle for the Regular Season title, the gap is growing for Penske.

Ryan Blaney will attempt to reset at Dover Motor Speedway, a track that has long eluded him. In 14 career starts, the Monster Mile has produced just one top-five finish for the Ohio native and no victories. But as he's proven time and again, results never define his character.

