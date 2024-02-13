The Daytona 500 is just a few days away, and Trackhouse racer Ross Chastain shared his views on the upcoming race.

When he was asked about how he felt before the Daytona 500, Chastain shared that when the race starts, it's just another event for him, one that he focuses on winning. He said (via speedwaydigest.com):

“Daytona has all of this buildup but as soon as you hit the track, it all goes away. Once I’m on the track, it’s just another race to me that I’m trying to win."

No matter how many times Ross Chastain races there, the Daytona 500 remains special. He mentioned the importance of passing by the Daytona 500 trophy before the race with all the other drivers, saying:

"The introductions for the Daytona 500 are unique because you have that long runway that goes out in between the fans and you walk out with another driver past the Daytona 500 trophy. I remember walking out for my first Daytona 500 introduction and every one since."

The 31-year-old driver remains aware of the fortunate circumstances to have a shot at the trophy.

"The fact that I’m one of the 40 drivers who has a shot to win the Daytona 500 is an incredible feeling. I was a kid sitting in the grandstands not that long ago.

Now, I have a shot to win it. There’s only 39 others. I haven’t won it yet but if I do, it will be incredible,” Chastain continued.

Reflecting on the 2024 season, Ross Chastain pointed out that the way forward for Trackhouse Racing is progress and development. He said:

"We’ve been able to sustain in 2022 and 2023. So for 2024, we’ll need to evolve. We’ve added more employees, more engineers, Daniel has a new crew chief and we continue to evolve in the Cup Series.”

Ross Chastain returns to NASCAR Truck Series with Niece Motorsports for the 2024 season

Ross Chastain is coming back to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2024 and will reunite with Niece Motorsports.

The team recently announced the crew for this season, which will include Chastain in the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for a part-time schedule of five races.

Niece Motorsports shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

"The 45 guys. Meet your new lineup of speed chasers piloting the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2024!"

Alongside Ross Chastain, drivers Connor Mosack, Kaden Honeycutt and Johnny Sauter will take turns behind the wheel of the No. 45 truck.

Chastain will race at the Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Indianapolis Raceway Park.