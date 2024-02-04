In the Busch Light Clash, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick came into contact after the checkered flag dropped at the L.A. Coliseum.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports in a post-race interview, the N.1 Chevrolet driver opened up about his contact with Tyler Reddick after the race.

The interview, which was published on Bob Pockrass’s X (formerly Twitter) account, had Chastain share his side of the story. The Trackhouse Racing driver said:

"I wrecked him, but he came over and smiled."

Despite coming in contact with Reddick on the track, Chastain stressed on his relationship with Reddick:

"Me and Tyler are buddies. I can’t wait to get back on the bike with him or something and see how strong he’s gotten in the off-season."

Chastain’s comments showed the competitive nature of the Clash. Commenting on the consequences for Reddick, Chastain said:

"But, at the end, I just feel like Tyler took advantage of the wreck ahead and pushed his way through."

The chaos on the track happened in the final lap of the race, with a late-race spin by Ty Gibbs setting up overtime. Chastain found himself in the middle of all the actions when cars struggled to get positions for themselves during the two-lap shootout. Chastain spoke of Reddick’s involvement:

"When that last wreck happened, he just drove through us."

Chastain continued by sharing the nature of the race, how other drivers acted, and mentioning a moment with Michael McDowell.

“I mean, everybody ran into everybody. I got into McDowell and hooked him. He came over, we talked, he knew that I bounced off the wall.”

The video was recorded and posted on the NASCAR X account, showing the collision, with the caption:

"There was some contact after the checkered flag."

After the checkered flag, Chastain went up against Reddick. He pushed him up the banking so strongly that he collided with the wall.