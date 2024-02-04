NASCAR Clash heats: How does the format work, lineups and more

The NASCAR Cup Series will kick off with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum, where practice, qualifiers, and heat races will be held on Saturday.

NASCAR Clash qualifying

Teams are categorized into three practice groups based on 2023 owner points. The 2023 Cup champion is placed in Group 3, followed by the second in points in Group 2, and the third in points in Group 1, with the fourth in points returning to Group 3, and so on.

Qualifying Groups:

Group 1 consists of William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, Josh Williams, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones, Chase Briscoe, Carson Hocevar, and Zane Smith.

Group 2 includes Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Austin Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, and Justin Haley.

Group 3 consists of Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Josh Berry Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Todd Gilliland, Harrison Burton, and Kaz Grala.

Practice sessions for each group are conducted in two sessions of eight minutes each. For the last practice qualifying session, the 12-driver group is split up into six-driver segments based on owner points, introducing a change from previous qualifying, which was conducted on a single-car basis.

NASCAR Clash heats

Heat lineups are set from the speed recorded in the last session, which determines who starts where on a pole position in all four heats. The fastest drivers win pole positions in their respective heats, which creates a cascading effect down the starting grid.

The heats run 25 laps, with green flag laps as the focus. The top five from each heat will advance to the main event on Sunday.

A 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier awaits 16 drivers, with the two front runners securing spots in the main race (Positions 21 and 22).

The 23rd position will have the highest-ranked driver in 2023 driver points if not yet qualified.

Celebrities to perform at NASCAR Clash 2024

NASCAR Clash 2024 is set to feature a lineup of prominent celebrities and performers.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Mexico Series race in Mexico City will be started by famous comedian Gabriel Fluffy Iglesias with a “command to start engines.” Boxing hero and multi-weight champion Canelo Alvarez will do the same but for the Cup Series race.

As for the music, DJ Dillon Francis will perform a pre-race show, and Grammy award winner Machine Gun Kelly will be the mid-race show performer.