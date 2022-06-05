"It’s been tough and it’s challenging and it humbles you" - Justin Haley finds it 'hard to be consistent' in NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing

Full-time NASCAR Cup Series debutant Justin Haley has been flying under the radar for most of the 2022 season, with the exception of a fourth-place finish at Darlington Raceway.

The 23-year-old is driving for Kaulig Racing, a team which also made its debut in the highest echelon of stock car racing this year.

The sailing hasn't been all smooth, as the Winamac, Indiana native acknowledged. Coming off a hectic 2021 season, where Haley juggled the Cup as well as the Xfinity Series, this year has been easier, as he went onto tell NASCAR.com:

“I keep telling people that this is like an offseason for me because last year, I did 60-something NASCAR races between the two series, I’m like, ‘Man, this is easy. It’s just one series.’”

However, the Cup Series hasn't been all sugary for Haley since he realized the level of competition the sport demands at the topmost level. He went on to elaborate about consistency day-in and day-out, saying:

"No, I mean, it’s definitely not easy. It’s been tough and it’s challenging and it humbles you. We had a string of good races.

"We finished third at Darlington (Raceway), and then the next week, our tire falls off, we catch on fire three times and we burn a battery system out of it. It’s just so hard to be consistent."

The rookie has seen 14 races so far in the 2022 season so far, with the highlight of his performances coming in the Goodyear 400 with a fourth-place finish, marking his sole top-10 appearance.

The last two outings haven't been king to Haley as he retired from the Kansas Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway races. He will be looking forward to a good performance tomorrow at the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

Justin Haley one of the few drivers with World Wide Technology Raceway experience

Justin Haley has the odds going in his favor ahead of tomorrow's Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter as the 23-year-old has experience at the World Wide Technology Raceway. Haley won the 2018 Camping World Truck Series race on the 1.25-mile-long track in 2018.

Justin Haley @Justin_Haley_ 🏼 28th in qualifying with the #31 @leaffilter @teamchevy. We will review & move forward tomorrow. But for today, good luck to the @kauligracing Xfinity teams in Portland! 28th in qualifying with the #31 @leaffilter @teamchevy. We will review & move forward tomorrow. But for today, good luck to the @kauligracing Xfinity teams in Portland! 👍🏼😁 https://t.co/dqXgl6IKw9

He elaborated on his feelings as he visits the track for the first time in a Cup Series car and said:

“I would love to say I feel more confident, but the Cup Series is like, they’re so good. Each and every week, every single driver is like lights-out. So, it’s gonna be tough to be good this weekend. I know where Victory Lane is, but I don’t think that gives me an advantage. It probably will give me a disadvantage, knowing my luck.”

Watch out for Justin Haley as NASCAR heads to the World Wide Technology Raceway tomorrow for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

