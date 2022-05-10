"We just kept after it all day" - Justin Haley optimistic after securing P4 despite not having a 'fourth-place car' at Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

23-year-old young gun Justin Haley got into the top five for the first time in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Darlington Raceway. The Goodyear 400 at 'The Track Too Tough to Tame' saw the Kaulig Racing driver drive his #31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to fourth place.

The Kaulig Racing team has not had the best of cars in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Haley echoed his team's thoughts as he elaborated on his race, saying:

“This isn’t the best car we’ve brought to the race track unloading after practice. But we just kept after it all day. Some great strategy from this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy team. We had a good restart there at the end and we just kind of hung on. We didn’t have a fourth-place car, but it’s a great finish. This was my best Cup finish besides that win. To do it here at Darlington (Raceway), to get a fourth, it’s pretty special."

Justin Haley's qualifying for the Goodyear 400 was by no means an indicator of things to come on Sunday as the 23-year-old had finished in twenty-nineth position. Haley also went on to say that the #31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was probably the twentieth fastest car on track.

Despite the lack of machinery and raw speed, track position and attrition paid off for the Winamac, Indiana native. Haley will be looking to keep this momentum going for next weekend at Kansas Speedway, boosting team morale.

The Advent Health 400 goes live at 03:00 pm EST on FS1 this Sunday.

Justin Haley speaks to Bob Pockrass post Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley just scored his first top-five and top-ten finish of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The 400-mile-long race saw Joey Logano bump William Byron on the second last lap to take the checkered flag in P1, while Byron fell back with two flat tires.

Tyler Reddick checked in to second place once again for Richard Childress Racing.

Haley scored an unexpected fourth place after he raced after the last restart on 'The Lady in Black'. He went on to elaborate on his race to notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, and said:

"Yeah, I think we probably had a twenty-eighth place car. I wasn't very happy with it yesterday."

Watch the complete interview below:

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway next weekend for the Advent Health 400.

