  "It is such a silly idea": Fans react as NASCAR insiders suggest co-winners after Kligerman-Zilisch slate

“It is such a silly idea”: Fans react as NASCAR insiders suggest co-winners after Kligerman-Zilisch slate

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Aug 25, 2025 22:28 GMT
Fans react to NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck
Fans react to NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck's take on crediting co-drivers - Source: @BSteinbachWTOV9 and @Trashville615 on X, Getty

After Parker Kligerman was denied credit for his Daytona win last weekend, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck asked whether the sport should adopt a co-winner system to properly recognize drivers in similar situations. However, the proposal drew mixed reactions, with some fans voicing their disapproval on social media.

For the unversed, Connor Zilisch started the Wawa 250 at Daytona before handing the wheel to Parker Kligerman on pit road on lap 13 due to injury. Kligerman was able to take the #88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to the checkered flag for Zilisch's seventh victory of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Under NASCAR rules, the driver who started the race is credited with the win and points, even if another driver crosses the finish line in the same car. That left Kligerman’s performance unrecognized in the record books. To make matters worse, his victory in the season-opening Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona was also erased after a post-race disqualification, leaving him with two Daytona wins that officially don’t count.

Take a listen to Gluck's opinion on the crediting system (via The Teardown podcast on Dirty Mo Media):

“Xfinity race got us thinking: should NASCAR introduce co-winners?” Dirty Mo Media wrote.
One fan brushed off the suggestion as silly, noting that the discussion made it seem like the NASCAR Insiders weren’t taking the matter seriously.

“It's such a silly idea. I can't even tell if this is a serious conversation or just trying to get [a] reaction...” the fan wrote.
“That would be a terrible idea. This chase is already a boiling hot mess,” another X user said.
“Let’s ruin (NASCAR) even more. Jesus help these fools out,” one fan commented.
“No. Because then you get into debates over how to score the points, and that just gets messy if one driver wrecks out, and their team decides to stick them in one of their other cars,” a fan argued.
Despite the backlash, some fans still approved the idea, with one remarking:

“Yes, let them have the glory! Why not? In my nephews' wrestling matches #1, 2 & 3 are all on the podium!”
“Yes! They should both be credited with the win!” another X user said.
As it stands, Connor Zilisch is the winner at Daytona last weekend, followed by JR Motorsports teammates Sammy Smith and Justin Allgaier. Jesse Love and Sam Mayer finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, Garrett Smithley, Brennan Poole, and Carson Kvapil completing the top 10.

“I got faith”: Parker Kligerman on getting another DQ from NASCAR at Daytona

During his post-race interview at Daytona, Parker Kligerman was asked about the win while the car was still awaiting post-race inspection. He admitted the moment brought back memories of his heartbreaking DQ in the Truck Series season opener, but added that he had faith the #88 Chevrolet would pass and the result would stand.

The 35-year-old Connecticut native said (via Frontstretch on X):

“Maybe a little bit. I definitely thought about it [...] But no, I got faith. We're fine.”

Kligerman’s most recent full-time campaign came with Big Machine Racing in 2024. That season, he was part of a controversial late caution at the Charlotte Roval playoff race, occurring just moments before the checkered flag. When the field reset for the restart, he ultimately crossed the line in sixth place—a result that brought his playoff run to an early end.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

