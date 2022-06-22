Jimmie Johnson's former crew chief to replace Kyle Larson's suspended one for next 4 NASCAR Cup Series races

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will see a change in his crew members at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend for the Ally 400.

Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels is set to miss the next four races after a loose wheel came off the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The penalty was handed to two other crew members, front-tire changer Donnie Tasser and jackman Brandon Johnson, as well.

NASCAR @NASCAR @KyleLarsonRacin loses a wheel and brings out a caution. .@KyleLarsonRacin loses a wheel and brings out a caution. https://t.co/AalDLRM2m0

Kevin Meendering will be filling the vacant crew-chief spot for Larson in the next four races, starting with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday. 41-year-old Meendering serves as the Competition Manager at Hendrick Motorsports and was last seen atop the pit box in 2019, calling the shots for seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The Marne, Michigan native also has Xfinity Series experience with JR Motorsports when he was Elliott Sadler's crew chief for two years.

Valvoline extends sponsorship deal with Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports

Valvoline, a manufacturer and distributor of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, recently announced their partnership extension with Hendrick Motorsports until 2027. The Lexington, Kentucky-based corporation will remain the Official Lubricant Partner for Hendrick Motorsports and will sponsor Kyle Larson and teammate William Byron for a total of five times this year.

The Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown, a competition that brings Hendrick Motorsports engine builders and Hendrick Automotive Group master technicians together, will also continue to see Valvoline as their presenting sponsor.

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick acknowledged the partnership with the brand, saying:

“We are tremendously proud of our partnership with Valvoline, because of Valvoline’s commitment to quality and innovation, we’ve enjoyed great success together both at the track and in our dealerships. Extending the relationship will allow us to continue putting the very best products in our race cars and in the vehicles of our customers across the country.”

Catch William Byron sporting the Valvoline scheme on his #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far