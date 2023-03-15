Jimmie Johnson to join Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button in a star-studded event at COTA

Legacy Motor Club revealed Jimmie Johnson’s two more races to his part-time schedule in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will drive the #84 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas and Memorial Day Weekend Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson, the owner and part-time driver of Legacy Motor Club, will be seen in action at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday (March 26) at the 3.41-mile road course, followed by Coca-Cola 600, a crown jewel race on Sunday (May 28). Club Wyndham, the USA’s largest vacation club, will serve as a sponsor for Johnson’s #84 for both races.

In a statement released by the team, Johnson said:

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time. But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule — and it wasn’t — and then they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left."

"I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

Jimmie Johnson will join the two former F1 champions – England’s Jenson Button and Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen at Circuit of the Americas. The 47-year-old competed in the season-opening Daytona 500, where he led the opening practice race but finished P31 in the main race after getting caught in an overtime wreck.

Jimmie Johnson has a special connection at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jimmie Johnson’s return to Charlotte Motor Speedway reunites him with one of his most successful tracks. He has won a total of eight races at the track, including four victories in NASCAR's longest and a crown-jewel race, Coca-Cola 600.

Speaking about his return to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Johnson said:

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” said Johnson. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco (Formula 1), INDYCAR’s Indianapolis 500, and then NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night."

"Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham®.”

The veteran driver previously announced that he will compete in the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2, 2023. However, he is expected to announce the rest of his Cup Series schedule soon.

Poll : 0 votes