Jimmie Johnson joins F1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with future team entry into Extreme E

Seven-time NASCAR champion, Jimmie Johnson, is writing a new chapter in his racing career with his latest move to Extreme E, a series that includes Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. It is a significant step for Johnson's racing portfolio, whereby the electric part will be introduced to the racing world as he enters the all-electric off-road racing arena.

Extreme E, known for staging races on electric SUVs in challenging and harsh environments, has lots of talented people from different categories. Among the well-known team owners are Rosberg, who owns the Nico Rosberg X Racing (RXR) team, and Hamilton, who owns the X44 Vida Carbon Racing team. Both Rosberg’s RXR and Hamilton’s X44 have won the title in the Extreme E category.

The announcement of Jimmie Johnson's participation came via a press release issued by Legacy Motor Club, the team he co-owns. Legacy Motor Club will line up for the fourth season of Extreme E, starting February 17-18 in Saudi Arabia.

Johnson's Extreme E debut is scheduled to come later in the season, as he will race at the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR Cup Series on February 18. Travis Pastrana and Gray Leadbetter will team up for the Desert X Prix to take the wheel of the LEGACY M.C. ODYSSEY 21 car.

Fresh from being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Johnson's new step into Extreme E comes after one of the greatest successes in NASCAR and his racing in IndyCar and IMSA.

Jimmie Johnson reacts to entry into Extreme E Championship

After Legacy Motor Club's official announcement of participating in the Extreme E championship, Jimmie Johnson gave an official statement on the new development.

Jimmie Johnson shared his excitement and curiosity about the approaching season in such an important championship. As per the press release, he said:

“The opportunity for LEGACY M.C. to field an off-road vehicle in the Extreme E championship is exciting in many ways. We are essentially representing America in this unique and very competitive series and we are committed to the challenge."

He highlighted the team's goal of learning as much as they can from the series, saying:

“Our goal is to learn as much as we can and see what the future might bring. The fact this series competes globally and focuses on sustainably, inclusion, and equality really piques our interest."

Jimmie Johnson was excited about getting back into off-road racing, which is where he started his career.

"Personally for me as a driver, going back to my off-road roots and to the type of racing I started my career with is going to be a blast.”