NASCAR Hall of Fame 2024: Jimmie Johnson and all the members set to be inducted

NASCAR is the pinnacle of American motorsport and has a glorious past with heroes such as drivers like Jimmie Johnson alongside legendary crew chiefs like Donnie Allison and groundbreaking pioneers such as Janet Guthrie.

This is where the NASCAR Hall of Fame lies, and it brings consecration to those who have made great strides towards the development and prestige of this sport.

Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, Donnie Allison, and Janet Guthrie are now set to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2024.

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson's incredible accomplishment places him with the great names of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, both inaugural inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The 2006 season was a turning point for Jimmie Johnson. He secured his first Cup Series title after recording five race wins and 13 top-five finishes. Then, Johnson moved into the history books by capturing the unparalleled feat of winning five titles in a row to become one of NASCAR’s greatest icons.

In 2020, Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition and joined the NTT IndyCar Series before returning as a co-owner of the Legacy Motor Club team in NASCAR.

Chad Knaus

No driver could be great without an outstanding crew chief and Chad Knaus is a great example of that. Knaus won a remarkable seven Cup Series championships and has an inseparable tie to Jimmie Johnson’s success as his crew chief.

They combined to become a dynamic force that was impossible for anyone to beat, winning five straight titles - a feat no one has managed to replicate ever since.

He comes second on the list of greatest crew chiefs, behind Dale Inman who has 8 championships. His remarkable reign with Hendrick Motorsports, from 2002 to 2018, was legendary that underwrote his place in NASCAR history.

Donnie Allison

Donnie Allison, a member of the “Alabama Gang,” made a crucial contribution to NASCAR and has left his mark on the sport.

Allison ended up with ten Cup wins in total and also showed his talent on longer, quicker tracks when he won at Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway as well as Daytona International Speedway.

The 1979 Daytona 500 was not a victory for Allison but one of the most memorable races in NASCAR history. A collision with Cale Yarborough on the last lap resulted in a crash into the grassy outfield.

Janet Guthrie

Janet Guthrie is the winner of the Landmark Award honoring important contributions to developing and raising NASCAR’s reputation. She is a pioneer in the NASCAR industry and has unquestionably left her footprint on it.

Although there were lots of challenges, Guthrie’s passion and drive enabled her to be the first woman to qualify for the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500. Her records on the track smashed gender clichés and paved the way for upcoming female racers.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 honors four influential people whose contributions to stock car racing will be cherished forever. The ceremony will take place on February 19 in Charlotte, N.C.

