Joey Logano draws parallels between EchoPark Speedway and pre-2010 Daytona ahead of Quaker State 400

As NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway for the Quaker State 400, Joey Logano made a pointed comparison to a very different era of superspeedway racing. With rising temperatures under Saturday night lights and pack dynamics once again in play, the Team Penske driver drew parallels between modern-day Atlanta and pre-2010 Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona had a worn-out surface back then, creating a natural separation in the field, as tire wear and car handling became as crucial as raw horsepower. Cars would start in a pack, but eventually string out as grip faded and the better drivers carved their way forward.

Logano argued that EchoPark (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) brings a similar blend of chaos and control to the table again, demanding adaptability across 400 miles.

"It's so much like the old Daytona... Before they paved Daytona (in 2010)... it had bumps, it was rough, tires would wear out and the cars like they were going to pack for a little bit, and then it would start to have some separation. That's how Daytona used to look and cars were moving around all over the place and the good cars would migrate to the front and Atlanta is like that," Logano said to SiriusXM NASCAR. (0:57 onwards)

Joey Logano has lived both eras. The pre-repave Daytona featured aged asphalt, dramatic bumps, and tire wear that break up the draft, creating fleeting lanes of opportunity. It was resurfaced in 2010 with new asphalt, replacing the old asphalt from the high banks on the 2.5-mile tri-oval. EchoPark, remodeled into a 1.54-mile superspeedway, now duplicates that pattern on a shorter clock.

Joey Logano (22) celebrates in Victory Lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023. Source: Imagn

It's a track Logano knows well, not just because he won here last fall, but because it challenges conventional thinking about speedway racing. Since its 2022 reconfiguration, EchoPark has blurred the lines between intermediate ovals and plate racing. Since then, Logano has a 13.4 finishing average at the track with two wins and two top-fives.

"The way the racing has been down there, absolutely spectacular racing, all over the place. It's going to be hot. It's going to be at night, but it's still going to be warmer than what it was when we were there in March. So I would expect a little bit more slipping and sliding, a little bit more separation throughout the pack... It looks more like a Speedway race," Logano added.

The Team Penske driver believes balance will be key. The blend of horsepower and handling, he hopes, will position him at the front when the pack spreads.

Ford's dominance continues at superspeedways with Joey Logano leading

Joey Logano's (22) Shell Pennzoil Ford during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250. Source: Getty

Joey Logano backed up his words by winning the Busch Light Pole Award for the 32nd time in his career, his first of 2025 and third at EchoPark. He clocked a 30.979-second lap (178.960 mph). The Team Penske No. 22 edged out Josh Berry, who matched the time in his Wood Brothers Ford, by owner points.

Team Penske and its affiliates locked out the front two rows: Ryan Blaney (178.937 mph) in P3, Austin Cindric (178.626 mph) in P4, with Ryan Preece, Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer, and Zane Smith completing a Ford sweep of the top eight.

"Being up front and controlling this race is the name of the game. If you can get up there and solidify the top position, I feel like you can stay there... The good thing is that we controlled what we could today. I'm super proud of Team Penske, Roush Yates Engines, Ford, obviously, to keep our Mustangs up there," Logano said (via NASCAR)

Joey Logano will face Alex Bowman, who qualified ninth in the fastest Chevrolet, in Round 1 of the 32-driver In-Season Challenge.

Qualifying survived a 30-minute lightning hold, but the storm never soaked the racing surface. Now, with the pole in his pocket and a clear plan for pack dynamics, Logano is poised to steer his Mustang through the chaos, like the cars of old Daytona.

