Joey Logano tries to bury the hatchet with Chipper Jones: “I never thought I'd have a beef with a Hall of Fame baseball player”

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, where he opened up about burying the hatchet with MLB legend Chipper Jones. During the podcast, Logano also revealed the reason behind wearing the Braves hat at the Texas Motor Speedway victory lane.

Ad

The beef between the duo began after the Talladega Superspeedway race in April 2025. During the race, Logano had a heated moment with his teammate, Austin Cindric, while competing for the Stage 2 win. Cindric decided to slow down and let 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace kill the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver's chance to secure the stage win.

Joey Logano lost his cool and blasted Austin Cindric on the team radio, calling him "stupid." This caught Chipper Jones' attention, and he criticized Logano's antics. The duo intensely exchanged words ahead of the Texas Motor Speedway race.

Ad

Trending

Logano won his 37th Cup Series win at the 1.5-mile track and wore a Braves hat while celebrating in the victory lane. The NASCAR Cup series defending champion claimed this was also new for him to have a beef with an MLB legend and told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 [00:23 onwards]:

"Well, we were sitting in victory lane, and we're gonna have a good time joking around, like, Hey, who's got a Braves hat? We can take a picture, send it to Chipper Jones, and does the petty part in me, you know? It's like, sometimes it's like, you know, it's funny, you know, because last week, I didn't really understand why it all happened in the first place."

Ad

"And I never really understood. I never thought in my life that I would have a beef with Chipper Jones. Never, never been on the bingo card for me that I thought I'd have a beef with a Hall of Fame baseball player. I was new. I kind of thought it was kind of cool about being for real. And so this is, like, the best comeback of all time, just fun to phrase. Put the hat on. That's funny," Logano added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano concluded that Chipper Jones sent out a "nice tweet" for him after he won at the Texas Motor Speedway, burying the hatchet. Logano was 0.345 seconds ahead of Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain and earned 42 points. Meanwhile, Logano's teammate, Austin Cindric, finished in P25, earning 22 points.

“The sport changes so quickly”: Joey Logano expressed his views on securing his first win after DQ at the Talladega Superspeedway race

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano has been struggling since the beginning of the 2025 season, and his struggles didn't end until the Texas Motor Speedway race. However, before the race on the 1.5-mile track, Logano was disqualified from the Talladega Superspeedway race held on April 27.

Ad

The #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver was penalized for missing out on a spoiler bolt. Despite initially finishing in P5, the governing body awarded him the last spot on the leaderboard (P38). After facing a major setback, Logano came back even stronger and secured his first win of the 2025 season, ending his winless streak.

Reflecting on his win, Joey Logano said:

“The sport changes so quickly. It’s crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters."

Logano is ninth on the Cup Series drivers' standings with 288 points. He secured one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 11 starts this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.