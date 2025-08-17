Kaden Honeycutt reveals why he didn't remove Stewart Friesen's name on HFR car’s windshield

Kaden Honeycutt, Stewart Friesen's replacement driver, explained why he kept Friesen's name on the #52 Toyota Tundra. The 22-year-old said Friesen's name deserves to be on the truck and that the playoff run is for him.

As a recap, Stewart Friesen suffered injuries and underwent surgeries after crashing in a dirt car race in Canada last month. While he recovers, Honeycutt will continue driving the #52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota for the rest of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck season.

In response to an X user arguing that whoever the driver behind the wheel is should have their name on the racecar, Kaden Honeycutt said:

“It was my decision to leave Stews name on the truck. He deserves to have it for the rest of the year. This playoff run is for him and this HFR team. I get your point but this is different.”

Before filling in for Stewart Friesen, Kaden Honeycutt drove the #45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports. He secured a spot in the playoffs with the team after scoring two top-fives and nine top-10s, including two third-place finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

Niece Motorsports explained that Honeycutt’s departure was tied to his commitment to another team for 2026, giving the organization time to prepare for the future. Connor Zilisch stepped into the #45 truck at Watkins Glen, while Bayley Currey is set to drive it for the remainder of the season.

Kaden Honeycutt driving the #52 Toyota Tundra at Richmond Raceway - Source: Getty

Honeycutt's first race in the #52 HFR Toyota at Richmond Raceway saw him record a top-10 finish in 10th after starting 11th on the grid. His next race is the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, scheduled for August 30.

“Solid first race”: Kaden Honeycutt on his first NASCAR race with Halmar Friesen Racing

Kaden Honeycutt was satisfied with his debut in the #52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota at Richmond Raceway. Although he felt the caution flag cost him a chance at a stronger finish, he was still pleased with his overall performance.

The now-Toyota driver wrote on X:

“Solid first race with the Halmar Friesen Racing group! Climbed as high as 3rd at one point, just missed out on some track position with an untimely caution at the end, but we’ll still take a top-10. Excited for Darlington in a couple weeks to get the playoffs started.”

The eero 250 at Richmond was won by Corey Heim for his seventh victory of the 2025 season. Ty Majeski finished second ahead of Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, and Corey LaJoie, who has taken over the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Honeycutt heads into the playoffs just two points below the cutline in ninth place, with Jake Garcia holding the final transfer spot in 10th at three points back. He has an opportunity to jump drivers like Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, and Rajah Caruth, all of whom sit within single digits above the cutoff. At the top of the standings, Corey Heim maintains a commanding 39-point lead over second-placed Layne Riggs.

