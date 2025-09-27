Kasey Kahne's former spotter demands a third-party takeover of NASCAR race control amid Jusan Hamilton's abrupt departure

Veteran spotter Brett Griffin has called for NASCAR race control to be handed to an independent third party following the sanctioning body’s sudden split with managing director of competition operations Jusan Hamilton.

Ad

The move, confirmed this week, leaves NASCAR without its most visible race director heading into the final stretch of the 2025 Cup Series season. Hamilton’s departure was reported by Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, who noted on X:

"NASCAR has parted ways with race director Jusan Hamilton. NASCAR confirmed he is no longer with the company but would not elaborate. My understanding is the decision was not performance-related."

Ad

Trending

The news caught many across the garage by surprise. Griffin, who spotted for Kasey Kahne, quickly chimed in with his own idea for what comes next.

"Race control should be run by a third party. Let me do it. I’ll hire two assistants. One former driver that didn’t suck. One crash consultant better known as a medical professional. No bias. No conspiracies. Full transparency. Gets NASCAR off the hook. What an idea," he wrote on X.

Ad

NASCAR race control is central to Cup Series competition, handling cautions, crash clock, pit road penalties, and wave-arounds for lapped cars. Griffin’s suggestion reflects ongoing concerns about transparency, with his tongue-in-cheek post hinting at how much responsibility lies in the hands of officials during tight playoff battles.

Brett Bodine and NASCAR race control director, Jusan Hamilton, at the Drive for Diversity Combine. Source: Getty

At the same time, Griffin made sure to thank Jusan Hamilton for his work. In an earlier X post, he praised the upstate New York native for his years of leadership inside the tower. Hamilton’s career in the Cup began in 2012 as an intern before returning in 2016 full-time. He has since played key roles in the Drive for Diversity program, pit crew development, iRacing divisions, and later in the league's schedule.

Ad

Hamilton became the first Black NASCAR race control director in the Cup Series at Pocono in 2018 and the first at the Daytona 500 in 2022.

Leadership changes and Jusan Hamilton’s replacement in NASCAR race control

NASCAR race control officials during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Source: Imagn

Jusan Hamilton’s departure comes amid broader executive reshuffling inside NASCAR. Senior executive Chip Wile, who has overseen the sport’s tracks for nearly five years, is also set to exit. His responsibilities will now fall under Ben Kennedy, currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer.

Ad

Kennedy will have authority over both permanent circuits and experimental venues, cementing his growing influence over NASCAR’s future direction. For the immediate needs of race control, veteran Tim Bermann will step in to oversee the remaining six Cup Series playoff races, beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Pockrass clarified on X that NASCAR has operated with two full-time race directors who shared responsibilities, and Bermann is expected to carry the duties through the championship.

The timing of these shifts has sparked conversation. NASCAR has endured falling TV ratings through the playoffs, with four consecutive postseason races struggling to clear two million viewers for the first time. The drop comes as the NFL dominates Sunday broadcasts and fan frustration grows around formats and racing quality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.