  • NASCAR
  • Kevin Harvick
  • Kevin Harvick's podcast co-host questions media silence on NASCAR feeder series closing F1 viewership gap

Kevin Harvick's podcast co-host questions media silence on NASCAR feeder series closing F1 viewership gap

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Oct 09, 2025 15:05 GMT
Broadcast announcer and Nascar legend Kevin Harvick smiles before the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on April 14, 2024 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Inset) Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie, and Mamba Smith in Kevin Harvick&rsquo;s Happy Hour podcast Source: @nascarcasm via X
Kevin Harvick before 2024 the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (Getty Images) and (Inset) Kevin Harvick, Kaitlyn Vincie, and Mamba Smith in the Happy Hour podcast. Source: @nascarcasm via X

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is facing one of its steepest postseason dips in television ratings, and reacting to those figures, Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast co-host Mamba Smith raised a pointed question online.

Ad

Across the last six playoff races - from Darlington through Charlotte - not a single event has surpassed the two-million viewer mark. The Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte drew 1.54 million viewers, making it the most-watched playoff race so far, but still a sharp decline from last year’s 2.42 million when NBC carried the broadcast on its main network.

The slump has reopened old debates about whether the current “win and you’re in” playoff format has lost its appeal. At the same time, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has quietly been building its own television success story. This difference was evident during the Charlotte Roval weekend. Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal posted the viewership numbers from this past weekend on X:

Ad
Trending
"Motorsports viewership in the U.S. last weekend: 1. NASCAR Cup (USA Network): 1.544 million viewers 2. Formula 1 (ESPN): 931,000 3. NASCAR Xfinity (The CW): 808,000 4. NASCAR Trucks (FS1): 279,000 5. IMSA season review (NBC): 168,000 6. ARCA (FS2): 32,000

Kevin Harvick's colleague and NASCAR announcer, Smith, reposted and wrote:

"Why isn’t this getting talked about more?? The Xfinity Series is almost doing the same numbers on the CW as F1 is doing on ESPN."
Ad
Ad

The current Cup playoff run has averaged just 1.54 million viewers on USA Network, marking the first postseason that could finish below two million. Last year’s same stretch across NBC and USA averaged 2.1 million. By comparison, Prime Video’s five-race summer slate averaged 2.1 million, and TNT exceeded that with 2.06 million, beating one of NASCAR’s traditional cable homes for the first time.

When The CW took over as the Xfinity Series’ new home earlier this year, few expected the kind of consistency that has followed. The Daytona season opener drew 1.8 million viewers, and the first 13 races all topped the one-million mark for the first time since 2014, when the series aired on ESPN. Even as college football reclaimed Saturdays, Xfinity’s audience has grown from last season.

Ad
Kevin Harvick (4) leads the start of the 2023 Cup Series Championship race. Source: Imagn
Kevin Harvick (4) leads the start of the 2023 Cup Series Championship race. Source: Imagn

The difference lies in accessibility. While the Cup Series has jumped between six different networks this season, from FOX and USA to Prime Video and TNT, the Xfinity Series has remained a constant presence on The CW. Of the Cup Series’ 39 events, only nine appear on major broadcast networks - five on FOX and four on NBC. The rest are scattered across platforms with a smaller audience reach.

Ad

For context, FOX Sports 1 reaches only about 73% of FOX’s base, while USA Network reaches 79% of NBC’s. TNT’s reach sits at 78%, and next year, USA may exit NASCAR altogether amid NBC Universal’s restructuring. Meanwhile, The CW offers Cup-level exposure for a secondary series, with NASCAR serving as a key cornerstone alongside college football.

NASCAR’s seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal for the Cup Series, running through 2031, was designed to balance exposure across both traditional and streaming platforms. But the ongoing fragmentation, combined with declining numbers on cable, has sparked concern that the sport’s flagship series is losing casual viewers in the shuffle.

Ad

Kevin Harvick backs JGR star to win Las Vegas playoff opener

Kevin Harvick (4) speaks to the media at Daytona International Speedway. Source: Imagn
Kevin Harvick (4) speaks to the media at Daytona International Speedway. Source: Imagn

As the Cup Series heads into the Round of 8 this weekend at Las Vegas, the attention shifts back to on-track performance. The South Point 400 will open the next phase of the playoffs at a venue where Toyota’s recent record has been mixed at best.

Ad

Analyzing this week’s race on the Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, Kevin Harvick picked Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 20 Christopher Bell to win at the 1.5-mile oval. He said:

"I’m going to take Bell. I only had one name written down this week... Those guys have the speed, and even on the places where you think somebody else is going to win, they keep showing up. If they can keep themselves from having a catastrophic situation, they’ll have the speed." (51:34 onwards)

Kevin Harvick’s co-hosts split their picks, with Kaitlyn Vincie going for Ryan Blaney, while Mamba Smith chose Chase Briscoe. Bell enters the weekend with five straight top ten finishes and back-to-back runner-up results in the last two fall races at Vegas.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications